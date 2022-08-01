JONESBORO — A Brookland man and a Jonesboro man were charged with sexual assaults in separate cases on Monday.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge James Edwards Oralls, 51, of Brookland, with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — A Brookland man and a Jonesboro man were charged with sexual assaults in separate cases on Monday.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge James Edwards Oralls, 51, of Brookland, with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Brookland police Detective Dustin Norwood on July 21, Jonesboro police’ Crimes Against Children Division Investigator Renee Owens went to Engage School, 4502 Access Road about a possible sexual assault victim. Norwood was told it was initially thought the assault had occurred in Jonesboro, but the investigation found it had occurred in Brookland.
The victim said someone who is known to her had been sexually assaulting her.
During an interview with Owens and Norwood, the victim said Oralls touched her private parts with both his hands and his private parts. She said this had happened on multiple occasions and that Oralls had never touched the inside of her privates.
The victim’s mother said the girl had been adopted by her and her former husband when the victim was 4 years old. She said the girl had been molested by someone before the adoption.
Oralls voluntarily went to the police department for questioning. Oralls said he didn’t want an attorney present during his questioning and signed a Miranda Rights Warning.
During the interview, Oralls denied ever touching the victim in a sexual way.
“James even went as far as to call the victim a liar when asked if she could be lying about the accusation,” the affidavit states.
The affidavit went on to state that on July 27, in an interview by Detective Bill Brown at the Jonesboro Police Department, Oralls admitted to touching the victim’s vagina with his hands within the past two weeks.
When told of Oralls’ statements, Norwood went to the police station and placed Oralls under arrest.
On Monday, Boling ordered Oralls held on a $500,000 bond and ordered Oralls not to have contact with the victim or any other juvenile under the age of 18.
Oralls next court date is set for Aug. 26 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
In the other case, Boling found probable cause to charge Carl Aaron Bowen, 54, of Jonesboro, with second-degree sexual assault.
According to Bowen’s probable cause affidavit by Brown, officers responded to the 1600 block of Dupwe Drive on Friday about an assault-in-progress. On arrival, the officers met with an adult female who told them Bowen had tried to rape her nine-year-old daughter.
The juvenile told officers that Bowen started to touch her behind and then grabbed the back of her head and tried to force her to perform oral sex on him, the affidavit states. She said she was able to get away from Bowen and tell her mother.
Boling set Bowen’s bond at $150,000 and ordered him not to have contact with the victim or any other juvenile under the age of 18.
Bowen’s next court date in Sept. 29 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.