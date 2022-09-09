JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Christopher Morgan, 28, of McGhee, on Wednesday with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine following his arrest Wednesday at the intersection of Caraway Road and Winn Street; $10,000 bond.
Boling also found probable cause to charge Maria Carlile, 36, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 and theft of property with a credit or debit card; $3,000 bond.
