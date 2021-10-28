JONESBORO — Although this year’s school board elections will be next Tuesday, some voters have already begun to cast ballots early.
Jennifer Clack, Craighead County election coordinator, said in an email Thursday that 48 votes had been cast as that morning since early voting began Tuesday. Nine votes had been cast in the Jonesboro Public Schools races, 33 in the Brookland School District and six in the Westside School District.
Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and again on Monday.
The following candidates, by district, include:
Brookland School District: Brandon Sutton and Brian Hinsley are running for Position 1, while Gary Collins, Justin Ladd and Jason Allen are running for an at large seat.
Jonesboro Public Schools: Justin Parkey is running unopposed for Position 4, while Joseph N. Sheppard and Daisy Freeman are running for Position 6.
Westside School District: Sam Hiser and Darren Harpole are running for Position 2.
Nettleton School District: Lennie Hogan is running unopposed for Position 5.
Buffalo Island Central School District: Scott R. Colbert is running unopposed for Position 6, and Justin Hawkins is running unopposed for Position 7.
Early voting polling locations include:
Brookland School District: Brookland Baptist Church at 200 North Oak in Brookland.
Jonesboro Public Schools: Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium at 301 Hurricane Drive in Jonesboro.
Westside School District: Bono Community Center at 100 E. Woodland Trail in Bono and Cash City Hall at 4391 Hwy. 8 in Cash.
Because Buffalo Island Central and Nettleton School District races are unopposed there are no polling centers open.
An objection to the service of an election official can be filed by emailing the Craighead County Election Commission at commissioners @craigheadcounty.org or submitting a written objection to the County Clerk’s Office.
Absentee ballots were opened, processed and canvassed on Tuesday and will continue through Monday.
All ballots will be counted at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Craighead County Election Annex at 315 West Jefferson in Jonesboro.
