MINTURN — An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation in Lawrence County, according to Sheriff Tony Waldrupe.
Waldrupe said officers with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police responded to an address south of Minturn on Highway 367 on Tuesday morning.
Two women were found deceased inside the home. Waldrupe said both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
The sheriff said a call came into the dispatch center at about 8 a.m. requesting a welfare check at the home.
“We couldn’t get a response at the door,” he said. “After making contact with other people, we went ahead and made entry to the home.”
When officer entered the discovered the two bodies, which Waldrupe said were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for analysis.
As of Thursday afternoon, officials were still working to notify family members of the deaths, so the identities of the two women had not yet been released.
“They were not from here, so it is taking some time,” Waldrupe said.
