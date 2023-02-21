JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man and a Paragould man were killed Friday in separate traffic accidents, according to Arkansas State Police accident reports.
Gary Drum, 45, of Jonesboro, died in an accident Friday night on the U.S. 412 bypass at the intersection with Highway 358 in Greene County. The 2020 Dodge Ram in which Drum was a passenger, after stopping at a stop sign on 358, crossed 412 and was struck by a southbound 2013 Kenworth.
The driver of the Dodge Ram, Beverly Drum, 45, of Jonesboro, and the driver of the Kenworth, Jeffrey Berry, 58, of Pocahontas, were injured in the accident and taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, according to the report.
Weather conditions were clear and the road was dry, according to the report.
In the second accident, Darek Tyler, 31, of Paragould, died Friday at 4:36 a.m. on U.S. 67 in Judsonia when the 2016 Freightliner he was driving crossed the median and overturned, according to the report.
Weather conditions were dark and the road was dry, the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.