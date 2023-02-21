JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man and a Paragould man were killed Friday in separate traffic accidents, according to Arkansas State Police accident reports.

Gary Drum, 45, of Jonesboro, died in an accident Friday night on the U.S. 412 bypass at the intersection with Highway 358 in Greene County. The 2020 Dodge Ram in which Drum was a passenger, after stopping at a stop sign on 358, crossed 412 and was struck by a southbound 2013 Kenworth.