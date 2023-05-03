JONESBORO — Two people died in separate vehicular accidents in Northeast Arkansas on Monday.
Nathaniel Justin Hunter, 41, of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, died at about 3 p.m. in rural Lawrence County after the 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving ran into the medium on U.S. 67., according to an Arkansas State Police accident report.
The weather was clear and road conditions were dry, according to the report.
In the second accident, Thomas James Keck, 36, of Marmaduke, died in a crash at about 4:47 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Cedar Lane and Bard Road in Paragould.
According to the Arkansas State Police report, Guadlupe Lazcano, 41, of Jonesboro, who was driving a 2019 Nissan Titan, ran a stop sign and collided with Keck, who was driving a 2006 Chrysler.
Keck was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.
Weather conditions were clear and the road was dry, according to the report.
In other Jonesboro police cases:
Police found a stolen 2019 Dodge Ram on Saturday morning in the middle of the roadway in the 1000 block of Canera Road. The 20-year-old Jonesboro man who owns the vehicle said a 9 mm Taurus handgun worth $250 was stolen.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle on Willow Creek Lane and stole items, Taken were a 9 mm Smith & Wesson worth $400 and credit and debit cards and $120 in cash.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Monday morning that two of his vehicles were vandalized in the 1300 block of Links Circle. Paint scratches, sugar poured into a gas tank, broken windows and a broken off grill were reported with a total damage amount of $2,100.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that his unlocked vehicle was entered in the 4000 block of Willow Road and tools were taken. Stolen were $680 worth of tools.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman said Monday morning that another 30-year-old woman tried to run her off the road and pointed a gun at her in the 700 block of Brook Meadow Lane.
Three businesses in the 2600 block of Fair Park Boulevard reported Monday morning that someone used counterfeit bills to make purchases and receive change.
Sams Club, 2405 S. Caraway Road, reported Monday afternoon that two suspects used gift cards to scam the business out of $4,039.04.
Knuckles and Son Plumbing, 310 N. Culberhouse St., reported Monday afternoon that money was stolen from the business. Brad Knuckles said more than $1,000 was taken.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday night that a diamond ring was stolen from a resident in the 3900 block of Towering Oaks Drive. She said the 81-year-old victim’s ring is valued at $5,000.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday afternoon that her storage unit in the 1000 block of Neil Drive was broken into and items were stolen. The total amount of the property is listed at $1,090.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday night that her credit card was stolen in the 700 block of South Gee Street and used to make fraudulent purchases. The total of the purchases was $39.09.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday morning that her vehicle was stolen from the 1400 block of Stone Street. The 2012 Kia Sorrento is valued at $10,000.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 2300 block of Fairfield Drive and stole camera equipment. The total value of items taken is listed at $4,300.
