JONESBORO — Two people died in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Greensboro Road and Arkansas 351 on Saturday.
Charles Bradford Miller III, 22, of Rector, and Melody Northern, 18, of Paragould, died at the scene, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Miller’s Cadillac Deville lost control and collided with a Kia Optima.
Tonya Meridith, 37, of Jonesboro, was injured in the crash.
In a separate incident, a 21-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday evening that a man fired gunshots at her and a 23-year-old man at the intersection of Grant Avenue and South Caraway Road. The 23-year-old man was injured in a fistfight with the suspect who then fired at the man’s vehicle.
The male victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment for his left jaw, the police report said.
A delivery driver for Papa Johns reported Saturday night of being paid with six counterfeit $10 bills in the 3100 block of Meador Road.
A 45-year-old Dell man reported Saturday night that his vehicle was stolen from the 2200 block of Brazos Street. The 2018 Nissan Kicks is valued at $20,000.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday night that a gun and bullets were stolen from his vehicle in the 200 block of Shady Lane. The 9 mm Ruger pistol is valued at $480.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle and stole tools in the 1500 block of Lamar Place. The tools are valued at more than $1,500.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday night that a washer and dryer were stolen from a residence in the 1600 block of East Johnson Avenue. The value of the items is listed at $1,500.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday night that his residence was broken into in the 400 block of North Caraway Road. Stolen was a back pack containing a passport and other documents.
An 18-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon that his vehicle was stolen from the 500 block of North Caraway Road. No value was listed for the 2010 Cadillac CTS.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman said her debit card number was used Friday afternoon in the 3300 block of Harrisburg Road and $1,005 was taken from her account.
A 21-year-old Forrest City man and a 16-year-old female told police Sunday night that someone fire gunshots at them in the 500 block of Vine Street. Neither one was struck.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 1300 block of Links Circle and stole a handgun, purse, debit cards and Social Security card. The Ruger gun is valued at $400.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday morning that his residence was entered and items stolen in the 500 block of East Allen Avenue. Taken were three PlayStations and a speaker with a total value of $800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.