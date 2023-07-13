JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro pair with three felonies and a misdemeanor.

Reginald Lewis, 54, of the 400 block of Labaume Street, and Amber Miles, 19, of the 400 block of West Forrest Street, are charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.