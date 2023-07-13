JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro pair with three felonies and a misdemeanor.
Reginald Lewis, 54, of the 400 block of Labaume Street, and Amber Miles, 19, of the 400 block of West Forrest Street, are charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
On Tuesday afternoon Jonesboro police officers knew Lewis was on probation and had an active warrant.
When officers knocked on the door, Lewis answered and was arrested for the warrant. A probation search was begun on the residence, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers entered the living room and saw a digital scale with a rock of suspected methamphetamine on it, weighing 1 gram. There was also a pipe with methamphetamine residue on it and a bag with white powdery substance in it of suspected cocaine, weighing 1 gram, the affidavit said.
A bag containing two THC gummies were on the bedside table in Lewis’ room.
Boling set Lewis’ bond at $25,000. He set Miles’ bond at $2,500.
Both have their next court date on Aug. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Ricky Painter, 66, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Marvin Lewis, 37, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $7,500 bond.
Derrick Holmes, 28, of Jonesboro, with misdemeanor failure to appear (FTA), and felony theft of less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000 and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine; $6,500 total bond.
Christopher Nearn, 38, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Christopher Bills, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; $25,000 bond.
Freddie Earnest, 43, of Caraway, with first-degree assault on a family or household member and resisting arrest; $10,000 cash-only bond and a no-contact order issued.
Diamond Hamilton, 27, of Jonesboro, with misdemeanor FTA and first-degree criminal mischief; $3,250 total bonds.
Erica Griffin, 42, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; hold for court today.
Antonio Burks, 42, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; $25,000 bond.
Steve Cassulis, 37, of Bono, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
Jefferey Patterson, 41, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; released on his own recognizance.
Eric Elliott, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; $25,000 bond.
Marquita Branch, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
