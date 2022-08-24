JONESBORO — A 25-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Tuesday afternoon that someone may have pried open his vehicle’s door to gain entry to the trunk and two firearms were stolen, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The incident occurred in the 4100 block of Cypress Springs Road.
Taken were a 9 mm Jerico handgun valued at $600 and a 9 mm Taurus valued at $400.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 2900 block of Kazi Street and stole her wallet. The wallet contained two debit cards.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that someone came through an open window at her residence in the 800 block of West Oak Avenue and stole a $200 necklace.
A 25-year-old Newport woman told Jonesboro police on Tuesday evening that a storage unit in the 1800 block of Cain Street was broken into and an item was taken. Stolen was a motorized bar stool racer valued at $1,200.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that someone stole her bank account number from her residence in the 200 block of Russell Drive and withdrew money. The victim said $7,000 was taken from her account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.