JONESBORO — A 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday afternoon that his two Glock handguns were stolen from a woman’s vehicle in the 1300 block of South Madison Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police noted that there were no signs of forced entry.
The guns were valued at $500 each.
In a separate incident, a 14-year-old resident of the Consolidated Youth Services facility on South Stadium Boulevard was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he stabbed another 14-year-old boy in the arm with a pencil and tried to stab him in the neck, police said.
Staff at the facility said the boy also punched holes in the walls and kicked a bathroom door.
The boy is being held at the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree battery, first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief.
In other JPD reports:
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that someone broke the window of her vehicle in the 600 block of Lawson Road and stole her purse containing credit and debit cards.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that her residence in the 3800 block of Remington Drive was entered and a firearm was stolen. The .40-caliber Kel-Tec is valued at $400.
A 72-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that someone entered her residence in the 2800 block of Martinbrook Drive and stole jewelry and an iPhone. The jewelry is valued at $780 and the iPhone is valued at $350.
