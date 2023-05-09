JONESBORO — Two cases of stolen guns were reported on Friday and Saturday in separate incidents.
On Friday morning a 34-year-old Jonesboro man reported that a 36-year-old woman broke into his residence in the 4400 block of Willow Point Drive and stole a gun and money.
Taken were a rusted .380-caliber Ruger handgun with a broken safety worth $480 and $700 in cash. Damage to a window is listed at $500.
On Saturday afternoon, a 37-year-old Jonesboro man told police that someone entered his vehicle in the 300 block of Windover Road and stole a gun and a spare key to the vehicle.
The 9 mm Ruger handgun is valued at $415.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday night that he was robbed of his phone at gunpoint in the 400 block of South McClure Street. The phone is valued at $50.
The co-owner of Ron’s Auto and Diesel, 1727 Dan Ave., told police Friday morning that a 29-year-old man wrote a hot check to pay a bill. The amount of the check is $1,831.
The manager of O’Reillys Auto Parts, 2611 Stadium Blvd., told police Friday afternoon that a customer paid for a transmission and then stopped payment on the check. The check was for $4,889.83.
A 42-year-old Bono man told police Friday afternoon that someone broke into a storage locker in the 2300 block of Congress Cove and stole a PlayStation 3 with seven or eight games. The value of the stolen property is $235.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday night that someone entered his garage in the 1600 block of Aggie Road and stole lawn equipment. A Weed-eater valued at $700 and a lead blower valued at $200 were taken.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday morning that someone entered two of his vehicles in the 2800 block of Martinbrook Drive and stole items from one of them. Taken were a workout bag valued at $100, a computer bag valued at $100 and an air compressor valued at $100.
A 63-year-old Jonesboro man told police on Sunday morning that someone attacked him from behind and stole money from him in the 400 block of Russell Drive. About $15 was taken in the robbery.
