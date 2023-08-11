JONESBORO — Two people are in the Craighead County Detention Center on Friday after being arrested Friday morning on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary and other charges.
The incident occurred in the 3600 block of School Street.
JONESBORO — Two people are in the Craighead County Detention Center on Friday after being arrested Friday morning on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary and other charges.
The incident occurred in the 3600 block of School Street.
The victim, a 21-year-old who lives at the residence, said four suspects forced their way into the residence.
Donald Lewis Jackson, 33, of the 1800 block of Self Circle, and Daesjha Dunbar, 22, of the 800 block of Meredith Drive, had temporary bonds set at $150,000.
There was a threat made against the occupants of the residence that would have involved a weapon, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
A vehicle fled from the scene at a high rate of speed and crashed on Airport Road. The other two suspects were in the White Challenger that crashed, Smith said.
Jeremy Jackson, 29, of the 2200 block of Hurst Lane, and Keara Jackson, 30, of the 200 block of Phillip Evans Way, are both currently hospitalized with injuries, Smith said.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A Jonesboro woman had her residence burglarized in the 800 block of Cater Avenue on Thursday morning and items were stolen. Taken were $11,843 in cash, a $200 safe and a $20 pry bar. The kicked-in front door sustained $300 damage.
Pagans Jewelry, 624 Southwest Drive, reported Thursday afternoon that a stolen credit card was used to purchase jewelry. A gold necklace valued at $2,703.96 was purchased.
A 69-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that someone kicked in the doors to his residence and broke windows in the 1400 block of French Street. Damage is estimated at $1,200.
Honda of Jonesboro, 3003 E. Parker Road, reported Thursday afternoon that a vehicle was stolen from its lot. The 2022 Jeep Compass is valued at $33,500.
A 26-year-old woman told police Thursday night a suspect stole her belongings at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and North Fisher Street. Taken were an iPhone valued at $800, an iPad valued at $200 and clothing valued at $300.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 400 block of Miller Street and stole $30 in cash.
