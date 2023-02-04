MANILA — A 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Phillips County were arrested Thursday morning after police said they kidnapped a young woman and two young children at gunpoint in Manila.

Sammie McChristian, 23, of Lexa, and Samtira McChristian, 21, of Helena-West Helena, were arrested after a report of a kidnapping in the 700 block of Freeman Street, according to Capt. Steve Lancaster of the Manila Police Department.