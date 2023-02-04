MANILA — A 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Phillips County were arrested Thursday morning after police said they kidnapped a young woman and two young children at gunpoint in Manila.
Sammie McChristian, 23, of Lexa, and Samtira McChristian, 21, of Helena-West Helena, were arrested after a report of a kidnapping in the 700 block of Freeman Street, according to Capt. Steve Lancaster of the Manila Police Department.
A patrol unit spotted the McChristians’ vehicle on Arkansas 18 at about 4:50 a.m. Thursday with all five people involved at the scene. Lancaster said a gun was found at the scene.
Sammie McChristian is being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash-only bond with a requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released. He is being held on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, three counts of kidnapping and four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
Samtira McChristian is being held at the detention center on a $75,000 bond on suspicion of three counts of kidnapping, four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and residential burglary.
The pair will face a probable cause hearing Monday morning in Blytheville District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.