JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested after a traffic stop at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Phillips Drive and South Caraway Road after he was found to be in possession of drugs and a firearm.
Xavier Jordan, 31, of the 3300 block of Caraway Commons is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
In another case, a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested a Walnut Ridge man at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Kazi Street.
Terry Duane Qualls, 35, of the 300 block of Chestnut Street, is being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of marijuana.
He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
In other JPD reports:
A convicted murderer is now considered to be a crime victim, according to a Jonesboro police report. David Dale Jewell, 60, who’s awaiting transfer from the Craighead County Detention Center to the Arkansas Department of Corrections after his conviction in November for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, had his property burglarized. According to a Thayer, Mo., man who has power of attorney for Jewell, police were told Tuesday that tools, a trailer, welding materials, a generator and other items were stolen from the property in the 1500 block of Arrowhead Farm Road. The total value of the property taken is listed at $3,625.
A 62-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday that her 27-year-old stepson was threatening to harm her in the 900 block of Links Drive.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday night of the theft of his Moped in the 200 block of South Gee Street. The vehicle is valued at $1,400.
A 60-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Tuesday afternoon that copper wiring was stolen from a construction site in the 600 block of Elizabeth Lane. The wiring is valued at $3,000.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that her vehicle was stolen while she left it warming up in the 2200 block of Spence Circle. The 2011 Toyota Scion is valued at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.