JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested two 13-year-old boys early Friday morning after a series of vehicle break-ins at the intersection of Bonnie Jean and Kents places.
According to a Jonesboro police report, four or five juveniles wearing masks were seen breaking into vehicles.
Police seized more than $2,000 worth of items from the teens that had been reported stolen.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 34-year-old Warren woman, who was staying at the Embassy Suites hotel, had her 2018 Dodge Charger stolen Friday morning. The Charger was recovered in the 1200 block of Jewell Boulevard.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 1400 block of Links Circle and stole items. Taken were $40 in cash, a $10 vape pen, a 30-round Glock magazine and a $20 cigar cutter.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man reported early Friday that someone broke into his residence in the 1300 block of Hester Street and stole items. Taken were clothing worth $300 and a $100 rug.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man told police early Friday that his vehicle was stolen from the 900 block of Links Circle. The white 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is valued at $55,000.
A 55-year-old Pine Bluff woman told Jonesboro police on Thursday that a $1,200 check was stolen in November from her former residence in the 3000 block of Rosalee Road.
A 55-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday morning that his vehicle was stolen from the 3300 block of Stadium Boulevard. The 2016 Dodge Charger is valued at $30,000.
