JONESBORO — Two people were killed and an untold number injured during Friday night's tornadoes in Northeast Arkansas.
After touching down in Craighead County near County Road 403 at Lawson Road, the tornado moved quickly northeast toward Monette, where it hit the Monette Manor Nursing Home.
One resident was killed and five were seriously injured, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said Saturday. The injured were taken to area hospitals.
“About 20 people were trapped and several injured,” Day said. “We had our first responders throughout the county. They were Johnny-on-the-spot, quick.”
The rest of the 68 nursing home residents were first taken to the Buffalo Island Central Senior High School and later moved to various nursing homes throughout Northeast Arkansas, Day said.
Day said the scene was surreal.
“You know, gosh, and you look at the building and you can't believe anybody survived,” Day said of the nursing home. “We feel blessed that we had that many people survive.”
Kevin Stewart, Monette Manor administrator, said many of the staff weren't at the nursing home during the tornado but spent most of the night trying to help residents and get them all moved to other facilities and hospitals.
Just before 9:30 p.m., another tornado ripped through Trumann, also hitting a nursing home, Day said, noting that no one was seriously injured. The fire department was also heavily damaged.
Trumann Police Officer Ronnie Henley said it was devastating. Officers were were working on no sleep.
The tornado that hit Monette continued to head northeast, where it struck Leachville.
“Leachville had a lot of damage, and a fatality as well,” Day said of the Dollar General assistant manager who was killed.
Day said 14 homes in and around Monette were damaged, but none of them were destroyed.
Shelby Parsley, who lives across from Monette Manor said, "I was in my room playing Xbox when my mom, Donna Hampton, in came and told me that we had to get in the bathroom. Suddenly, it sounded like a freight train. So, I somehow fit under the sink."
He and his two brothers, John and Dalton of Jonesboro, were cleaning up Saturday. They said their grandmother, Judy Hampton, had just bought the house and they were set to finish moving the rest of her things in on Monday.
“They got them patched up, so they were habitable,” Day said of the damaged homes, adding that much of the electrical power to the city had been restored by Saturday afternoon.
Day also said first responders had trouble with communications during the Monette search and rescue operation.
“They lost a cell tower, and communications got very spotty there at the end,” Day said.
Day credited early warnings about the possibility of tornadoes hitting Northeast Arkansas on Friday night.
“We'd been hearing from meteorologists for a couple days,” he said, noting residents were warned 20 minutes before the tornadoes struck. “We had time to get people to a safe spot. It could have been a whole lot worse. Look what they are finding up there in Kentucky. It's just terrible.”
In all, local meteorologists reported eight tornadoes Friday night in Northeast Arkansas.
A state of emergency was enacted in Craighead and several other counties Friday night, with curfews set in Trumann and Leachville.
Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation of Jonesboro reported Saturday evening that about 4,141 members’ electric service was interrupted by damages caused by storms and tornadoes within the cooperative’s eight-county service territory.
According to Craighead Electric officials, more than 154 poles were destroyed or damaged when the storm moved through Northeast Arkansas on Friday evening. Crews began assessing damages and implementing power restoration plans as soon as possible and continue to work to restore service to those impacted.
As of 4 p.m., Craighead Electric has approximately 1,897 members remaining without service in Craighead and Poinsett counties. Craighead Electric and crews from Clay County Electric, North Arkansas Electric and Jonesboro City Water and Light are concentrating restoration efforts in the affected area. The areas include Lake City, Needham, Cole Hill, Weona, Bay Village, Stevens Landing, Monette and Harrisburg.
Crews will work into the evening and begin work tomorrow morning at first light.
