Black Rock and Lynn will have mayoral races on the ballot in November, according to the final candidate list released by Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers.
There will be a three-way race in Black Rock between Zach Wilson, Michael Adams and LaDonna Maxie. Current mayor Bonnie Ragsdale did not seek re-election.
There is also a three-way race in Lynn between incumbent Van D. Doyle and Johnathan Scott Allen and Brenda Voyles.
Several city council races have also developed in Lawrence County.
Hoxie has three races including incumbent Tim Taylor and Tyler Combs for Ward 1, Position 2; incumbent Larry Couch, Geneva Waldrupe and Bobby Hatfield for Ward 2, Position 1; and incumbent Jerry Decker and Mike W. Stroud for Ward 3, Position 2.
In Strawberry, Thomas Polston and Robert Hendrickson are vying for the Position 3 seat.
Walnut Ridge’s ballot will include a race between Drake Martin and Jonathan Bennett for Ward 4, Position 2.
Those who filed unopposed include:
Alicia
Recorder-treasurer – William Teague
Council, P1 – Deborah Teague
Black Rock
Council, W1P1 – Jessica Medlock
Hoxie
Council, W1P1 – Darrell Pickney
Recorder-treasurer – Belinda Chappell
Council, P1 – Preston Clark
Recorder-treasurer – Mica Vance
Council, P2 – Sammy Blevins
Minturn
Recorder-treasurer – Brenda Bullard
Council, P1 – Jason Bullard
Portia
Recorder-treasurer – Pashia Ridge
Ravenden
Recorder-treasurer – Wanda Dail
Council, P1 – Scotty Dail
Sedgwick
Recorder-treasurer – Krystal Debow
Strawberry
Council, P1 – James Tackett
Walnut Ridge
City clerk – Sharon Davis Henson
