JONESBORO — A Paragould man faces two Class Y felonies after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge him with trafficking of persons and rape.
Allen K. Oliver, 34, of the 800 block of North 10th Street, is accused of raping a juvenile girl at least 12 times, according a probable cause affidavit, which stated he would make her have sex in exchange for drugs.
The girl was interviewed on April 21. She said Oliver’s drug supplier would also rape her for drugs at a hotel in Paragould.
“The juvenile stated that the Hotel was the Super 8 room in Paragould. The juvenile stated that (the man) would rape her and she would tell him to stop but he would not,” the affidavit states. “The juvenile stated that the next morning (the man) left and when she went to leave he told her to put the drugs in the drawer and he would pick them up later. I was able to go to the Super 8 Motel in Paragould and get a receipt for the room number that was rented to (the man) on March 13th.”
A Class Y felony is punishable by 10-40 years or life in prison.
Fowler set Oliver’s bond at $250,000 and he was issued a no-contact order.
Oliver’s next court date is July 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In a separate case, Fowler found probable cause to charge Justin Dale, 40, of Jonesboro, with 17 counts of distributing, viewing, possessing matter that depicts sexual contact involving a child.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Adam Hampton, on Feb. 17, the Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division received a cyber-tip that a user on the social media page MeWe uploaded four images of child exploitation. Police obtained a subpoena on the user and was able to get the phone number associated with the page and the name of a resident in Jonesboro, the affidavit states.
“The information provided stated that Justin Dale was the owner of the account and supplied his phone number to the page when starting the profile,” according to the affidavit. “State police did an IP search and it returned to provider Suddenlink.”
Search warrants were obtained for Suddenlink and MeWe which showed 17 images of juvenile girls in their early teens showing their genitalia.
There was also a video depicting two girls between the ages of 10-12 engaging in a sex act, the affidavit states.
The charge is a Class C felony, with each count punishable by three to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Fowler set Dale’s bond at $150,000.
His next court date in July 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
