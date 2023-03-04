HARRISBURG — Two more people were arrested Thursday in an investigation into the manufacture and selling of explosives in Poinsett County, according to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office.
During the evening hours Wednesday, multiple agencies executed two search warrants simultaneously on a house and business in Harrisburg.
During the searches, weapons and components to manufacture a bomb were discovered at the business. Albert Tatyrek, 56, of Harrisburg, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of explosive material, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing governmental operation.
If found guilty, the explosives charge could bring a 20-year sentence; the tampering charge carries a zero to six-year sentence and the obstructing change is a Class A misdemeanor.
Tatyrek appeared before District Judge Ron Hunter on Friday and was given a $100,000 cash-only bond, his attorney Zach Morrison said. Tatyrek’s next court date is April 26 in Poinsett County Circuit Court.
“We’ll move for a bond reduction and ask the court to modify it to a reasonable amount,” Morrison said Friday.
A teenager was also arrested on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.
In addition, a juvenile was arrested Tuesday and is currently held in a juvenile detention facility. The suspect is being held on suspicion of criminal acts involving explosives. The juvenile was arrested at Harrisburg High School.
“Due to complexities of this evolving investigation, we are limited on the information that can be released. However, we are confident that we may have prevented an incident that would have caused serious physical injury or death to one or more persons. We are grateful to the vigilant citizen who reported the suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office that lead us to this discovery. I am also thankful for the hard work from the investigators and officers at the FBI, the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force, Arkansas State Police and Harrisburg Police Department. All agencies came together and worked diligently to assure that our communities remained safe at all times,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
The juvenile arrested Tuesday is charged with criminal possession of explosive material, attempt to sell of explosive material to someone under 21 and criminal use of prohibited weapon.
The second juvenile is charged with attempted sell of explosive material to someone under the age of 21.
The names of the juveniles were not released due to their ages.
