JONESBORO — Two visitors to a home at 201 West Forrest Street were fighting over a gun Thursday night and one of them died following three gunshots, witnesses told police.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling set a $1 million cash or surety bond Monday for Jakaylon McClellan Jones, 21 of rural Wynne. Should he be released, he would have to wear an electronic monitor.
Jones was arrested late Friday by the U.S. Marshals East Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and Jonesboro police near Parkin on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Diamond McDuffy, 29, of Jonesboro.
Detective Bill Brown said in a probable cause affidavit that McDuffy was visiting the residence and playing cards. Jones came to the apartment with one of the residents. The resident said Jones had spent the last couple of days at the apartment. According to the residents, Jones noticed McDuffy had Jones’ gun and they began to fight.
“(The witness) stated that when they wre fighting Jones was able to get the pistol from McDuffy and then put the pistol on McDuffy’s back and fired three times,” Brown wrote in the affidavit. The witness said Jones then fled. The witness was able to provide police with information in order to track him down, the detective said.
The judge set a $1.5 million cash only bond for a suspect in a murder that occurred in October.
Dennis Robert Williams, 28, of Brinkley, was arrested on a warrant charging him with the first-degree murder of Larry D. Jones.
Police found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound Oct. 7 at a residence at 1727 Irby St.
Detective Paul Williams said in a probable cause affidavit that two witnesses who were at the residence with Jones and Williams told police the victim and suspect got into an argument. Later one of the witnesses said he heard two gunshots and he observed Jones slumped over on the porch of the residence.
In setting bond for Williams, Boling noted Williams has a violent criminal history, including a robbery in Monroe County.
Police said Little Rock police arrested Williams Friday.
Both men were ordered to appear Dec. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.