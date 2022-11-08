JONESBORO — Two visitors to a home at 201 West Forrest Street were fighting over a gun Thursday night and one of them died following three gunshots, witnesses told police.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling set a $1 million cash or surety bond Monday for Jakaylon McClellan Jones, 21 of rural Wynne. Should he be released, he would have to wear an electronic monitor.

