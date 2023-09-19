PARAGOULD — Two people were taken to hospitals Sunday evening after a vehicle/pedestrian crash in Greene County, according to authorities.
Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said Paragould Emergency Services received a 911 call around 8:15 p.m. Sunday about the crash on Highway 69, just east of Highway 49.
“Preliminary information indicates two persons were standing outside of a vehicle on the side of the highway when they were struck by another motorist.,” Snyder said.
One of the injured individuals was flown to a hospital by air ambulance, while the second person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Arkansas State Police are investigating the crash, Snyder said.
