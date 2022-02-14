JONESBORO — A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Jonesboro, told police Saturday night that they were robbed at gunpoint in the 2200 block of Sybel Cove.
The three robbers fled with three pair of shoes, valued at $300 each, and a purse, valued at $100.
In other JPD reports:
Police were called to St. Bernards Medical Center’s emergency room Saturday night after a 36-year-old woman went there for treatment for a rape. The suspect is listed as a 52-year-old man.
A 25-year-old Paragould man reported Friday morning that his 9 mm Glock was stolen from a residence in the 1100 block of Belt Street. The gun is valued at $600.
A 68-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday afternoon that someone entered his residence and stole items in the 500 block of Wiregrass Way. Stolen were appliances with a total value of $4,200.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche was stolen Friday night from his home in the 700 block of Victory Lane. The vehicle was found engulfed in fire at the intersection of Caraway Road and Carter Street. The vehicle was a total loss.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday night that his residence was burglarized in the 500 block of South Floyd Street. Taken were electronics, jewelry and cash totaling $3.000.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 2600 block of Matt Drive. Stolen was a school-issued iPad valued at $500.
A 76-year-old Jonesboro man reported that two suspects threatened him with a firearm at about noon Friday and took $5 in the 2200 block of Mitzi Lane.
