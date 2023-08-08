JONESBORO — Two brothers were shot Sunday afternoon in the 3500 block of Race Street after a possible attempt to break up a fight, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.

Lasedrick Deshaun Fowler, 22, of the 3700 block of Landsbrook Drive, suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest, according to a Jonesboro police incident report. He was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle, where he was treated for his injuries.

