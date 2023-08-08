JONESBORO — Two brothers were shot Sunday afternoon in the 3500 block of Race Street after a possible attempt to break up a fight, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
Lasedrick Deshaun Fowler, 22, of the 3700 block of Landsbrook Drive, suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest, according to a Jonesboro police incident report. He was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle, where he was treated for his injuries.
His brother, Jaheim Fowler, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to his thumb, according to the report.
At about 3:09 p.m., dispatch received information from a caller that a shooting had occurred. Officers were responding to the area when they were notified that two victims with apparent gunshot wounds had arrived at an area hospital in a personal vehicle.
Officer Cody Howard wrote that he responded to the parking lot of an apartment building in the 3500 block of Race Steet about someone shooting in the parking lot.
The Criminal Investigation Unit arrived and took over the investigation.
Officer Joshua Beasley responded to NEA Baptist and found out that the two victims were dropped off at the hospital by a gray Dodge Charger. A security officer at the hospital told him that a male had come in with a gunshot wound to the chest and that another male was shot in the hand, however that male got in the Charger and left with a female driving.
“The security guard told me that there were at least two guns in the back seat, an AR-type rifle and a pistol,” Beasley wrote in his report.
“Officer (Rachel) Anderson was able to locate the video on camera and a tag was obtained (for the Charger),” Beasley wrote. “Officer (Bruce) Wright was able to locate that vehicle at a residence on Prospect Trail. I drove to Prospect Trail and waited on (the Criminal Investigation Division) to get a warrant for the vehicle. Once a warrant was obtained, that vehicle was towed to the police department for evidence.”
Anyone with information about this crime or others, are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro or the Jonesboro Police Department at 935-5657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.