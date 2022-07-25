JONESBORO — Two Jonesboro men were shot and injured early Sunday morning in separate incidents.
A 29-year-old man told officer Will Tate at his residence in the 1300 block of West Huntington Avenue at about 1:36 a.m. that he was shot through the right foot.
He told Tate he was jumped and then shot while running away.
In his report, Tate wrote, “On arrival I parked two houses past the address and approached on foot. Once at the door it was left open and I observed blood on the door step, I announced and entered the apartment. The complainant was laying face down on the couch alert and talking, there was a small amount of blood on the floor. The complainant took a sock and tied it around his ankle as a tourniquet and slowed the bleeding.
“As I spoke to the complainant, he stated that the incident occurred about an hour ago behind the Brickhouse on Main Street. I called one of the off-duty officers working security there and asked if they could locate a crime scene.
“When I asked the complainant who shot him he stated that he ‘ain’t no bi,’ I allowed Fire and EMS to treat him. I followed EMS to the hospital (NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital).”
Tate stated that after the nursing staff completed the assessment he again asked the complainant about the incident and he again refused to discuss who shot him. “I told the complainant if he changed his mind he could come up to Jonesboro PD and speak to CID,” Tate said in his report.
Jonesboro Detective Adam Hampton wrote in his report that he eventually got in touch with the victim, “I have attempted to call the phone that was attached to dispatch call and it is not a working number so they must have used a shut off phone to call 911” he wrote. “I also … attempted to locate a number for the victim. I called all the one that have been previously listed by him and they are not good numbers anymore.
“The victim called the office back since he had seen that I had called to talk to him on one of the numbers that I had tried to call. I ask him if would come and talk to me about the incident. He told me that he was good and said that his foot hurts really bad.
“I told him that I would like to talk to him about it and help him out and he told me that he was good and said that he appreciated me. I tried to keep talking to him and persuade him to come and talk to me, and he told me there wasn’t much to tell and he is good.
“I then asked him if he just wanted me to close the case without investigating, and he told me yes. The victim was nice and polite over the phone, but he didn’t want help, he stated.
In the second incident, a 26-year-old man told Tate at about 12:34 a.m. Sunday he was shot from behind at an unknown location by an unknown suspect.
Tate spoke to the victim at a local hospital. JPD didn’t release any more information about the shooting.
