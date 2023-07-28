WALNUT RIDGE — Early voting will begin next week in two special elections in Lawrence County – one pertaining to Hoxie School District and one to Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

Voters residing in the Hoxie School District will cast ballots whether or not to increase the school’s millage from 34 mills to 36 mills to contribute funds for a new elementary building. Currently, Hoxie School is among Arkansas schools with the lowest millage, with an approximate statewide average at 39 mills.