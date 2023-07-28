WALNUT RIDGE — Early voting will begin next week in two special elections in Lawrence County – one pertaining to Hoxie School District and one to Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Voters residing in the Hoxie School District will cast ballots whether or not to increase the school’s millage from 34 mills to 36 mills to contribute funds for a new elementary building. Currently, Hoxie School is among Arkansas schools with the lowest millage, with an approximate statewide average at 39 mills.
The state of Arkansas has approved the Hoxie Elementary Building Project and will award the school with $14,941,562 to be used toward the new elementary. According to the school board, the new school will cost $20 million to complete, leaving the school district to pay the remaining $5,058,437.
According to officials, the district is in dire need of a new elementary building, as the current building was built in 1951, with additional wings being built in 1959, 1967 and 1984.
Residents in Lawrence County will also vote on the renewal of an existing sales tax, which if passed, will continue to provide funding for the county hospital. If renewal of the tax fails, officials say the hospital’s financial stability will suffer and the hospital will likely close.
If renewed, the sales tax will last an additional 10 years, at which time another renewal election would be held.
The special election for both issues will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8. Early voting will begin on Tuesday at the county clerk’s office, located in the Lawrence County Courthouse in Walnut Ridge, and will continue through Monday, Aug. 7.
