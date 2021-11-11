JONESBORO — Two teenaged girls were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated assault, second-degree battery and possession of marijuana, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The 16- and 15-year-old girls, whose names were not released because of their ages, are accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl in the chest.
The location of the incident was not released by Jonesboro police.
The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center. The police report described the girl’s injury as minor.
Also, a 74-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police that someone entered his residence and stole a firearm and a bagful of coins Tuesday in the 2900 block of Martinbrook Drive.
The victim told police that his Smith & Wesson Colt 45 gun, valued at $6,000 and coins with an estimated value of $400 were taken during the robbery.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Michael C. McGinty, 34, of 197 Craighead Road 460, Unit H, late Wednesday after a traffic stop at 4100 Hickory Lane. McGinty is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, a felony warrant and possession of marijuana.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man told police that someone broke into his residence Wednesday in the 300 block of North Allis Street and took items. Listed as stolen were an Xbox, valued at $500, a PlayStation 4, valued at $500, and a pair of Air Jordans, valued at $100.
Police arrested Crystal D. Vann, 43, of 221 Russell, on Wednesday afternoon after officers said she ran a red light at the intersection of West Parker and Harrisburg roads. Vann is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday that someone broke into his residence in the 700 block of Crescent Cove and stole two firearms. Taken were a 9 mm Glock and a Stoeger 9 mm firearm with a total value of $800.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone broke into his residence Wednesday in the 1000 block of Hope Avenue and took items and caused damage. Stolen were a 50-inch flatscreen television, valued at $400, a machete, valued at $30 and a can of change, valued at $80. Damages done to the residence totaled $700.
The manager of Tommy’s Express, 3700 W. Johnson Ave., told police Wednesday morning that someone broke into the business and took several items. Stolen were a Mac Mini, valued at $1,100, and two iPad Pros, with a total value of $2,200.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that someone broke into her residence in the 1600 block of Smoot Drive and stole jewelry. Taken were a ring and a 12-inch gold rope chain with a total value of $2,822.
A 40-year-old Bono man reported Wednesday that a Caterpillar mini excavator was stolen from a construction site at 3400 Moore Road. The equipment is valued at $33,000.
A 60-year-old Jonesboro man said his vehicle was stolen Tuesday afternoon. According to a report, police were dispatched to 5101 E. Parker Road about an assault. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim who stated that he had given a ride to a female suspect, and he had bought her to this location. She told the victim she needed to use the ATM, so she could pay him the $100 for the ride. She walked up to the store, but did not go in. The suspect returned to the vehicle and asked the victim if he had CashApp and he replied he did not. The suspect got in the back seat of the vehicle. Using a rope, the suspect wrapped it around the suspect’s neck and pulled him back against his seat causing him to not be able to breathe. The victim was able to get the suspect’s hand close to his mouth and bite it, allowing him to escape the vehicle. The suspect got into the driver’s seat and left the area.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman said a 36-year-old woman threatened her Tuesday morning. Police were dispatched to the victim’s residence about an assault. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim, and she said she went to the 3500 block of Race Street to buy some things. The victim told police that when she pulled into the parking lot, the suspect pulled up and tried to block her vehicle. The victim said she told the suspect to move her vehicle, but the suspect got out of the vehicle with a crow bar and accused the victim “of messing with her husband,” the report said.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police that someone broke into his vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive. Total value of the items taken is listed at $4,150.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her residence in the 2700 block of Curtview Drive was broken into Tuesday morning and several items were taken. A 55-inch flatscreen television, valued at $280, A PlayStation 5, valued at $600, and an iPhone 12 Pro, valued at $1,050, were taken.
The owner of Gilmore Kitchens, 2901 Stadium Square, reported Tuesday that a utility trailer was stolen from a parking lot behind the business. The value of the trailer is listed at $5,000.
