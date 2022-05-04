JONESBORO — As voters prepare for early voting, the two candidates for Craighead County tax collector are gearing up for their race on the Republican ballot.
Incumbent Wes Eddington, ballot position one, will be facing challenger Jenny Crisler, ballot position two.
Early voting for the Preferential Primary Election begins on Monday at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. on the Monday prior to the election on Tuesday, May 24.
Eddington has served as county collector since January 2017.
“I grew up in Jonesboro,” Eddington said, “attending Blessed Sacrament School, MacArthur Jr. High and graduating from Jonesboro High.”
He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and worked for 23 years as an audiological technician and was responsible for accounts payable for Dr. William Eddington’s medical practice.
Eddington is currently a Gov. Asa Hutchison appointee to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council and previously served as Governor Mike Huckabee’s appointee to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council.
He owns and manages rental property and is a member of the Northeast Arkansas Landlord Association.
Eddington is married to Debbie Eddington, a retired nursing home administrator, and together they have two adult children, along with seven grandchildren, and are active members of Brown’s Chapel Baptist Church.
“During my five years in office,” Eddington said, “monetary collections have increased both on current and delinquent taxes.”
He said that other accomplishments include the installation of a more efficient and compatible computer software system and increased collections on delinquent business accounts, noting that since 2018, in coordination with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the collector’s office has utilized the tax refund set off program, which has resulted in the collection and clean-up of many past-due personal property tax accounts.
In addition, he said the office partnered with a state-wide system regarding tax exemptions for disabled veterans making the process more efficient.
He said that his priority will be seeing that local school districts receive 85 percent of the collected property taxes because he believes in the value of a quality education for children and seeks to diligently collect taxes to insure local schools receive funding each year.
“I strongly believe in equal weights and balances and seek to insure each tax payer is treated fairly under the law,” Eddington said.
Crisler said that she believes that she has the experience and dedication needed for job as well.
Crisler said on Monday this will be her first time running for this position, although she has worked for Craighead County for 32 years.
Crisler worked for 17 years in the collector’s office and 15 years in the assessor’s office, having made the transition after her first boss retired. She noted that she is now a level four appraiser.
“I feel that my many years of experience in the field is what qualifies me for this position,” she said. “I chose to run because this is my hometown, and I wanted to do more for my community.”
Crisler is a graduate of Valley View High School and then South Central Career College where she got her degree in office procedures and accounting.
She has two children. Her son is a 27-year-old diesel mechanic and her daughter is a 20-year-old psychology major at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
If elected, Crisler said that her priority will be keeping all six windows open to the public and that she plans to keep the collector’s office open until 5 p.m. like the assessor’s office, instead of closing at 4:30 p.m.
“I plan to be in the office,” she said, “and I will lead by example.”
