JONESBORO — A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her 33-year-old boyfriend punched her in the face and threatened to kill her on Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
The incident occurred in the 100 block of Marion Berry Parkway.
Police also reported:
A 44-year-old Jonesboro woman said a 36-year-old man threatened to kill her Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of Kathleen St.
A Jonesboro man reported that a window was broken and tools stolen from a residence he and a co-worker were working on. Estimated value of the tools is $2,600.
A Jonesboro man, who is a property manager of Tovia Capital, told police three air-conditioning units from trailers at a trailer park in the 1300 block of North Floyd Street. Total value of the units is $12,000.
