FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has become the latest university to join the Army Pathfinder Program, an initiative overseen by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory and executed by the Civil-Military Innovation Institute.
Pathfinder puts national research universities together with operational forces to speed the transition of technologies from the lab to battlefield.
The U of A will become just the seventh institution to join a prestigious group of Pathfinder universities across the country that will work with soldiers to innovate technology solutions to some of the most critical challenges confronting the Army.
“Pathfinder represents a new model for capability innovation in the Army that is based on forging close working relationships between the nation’s best technical minds and our end users, the soldiers,” said Arwen DeCostanza, Pathfinder program manager. “DEVCOM ARL is excited to have the University of Arkansas join the Pathfinder community and play a key leadership role in driving soldier-inspired innovation.”
Pathfinder provides funding for researchers to accelerate development of new military systems through a combination of prototyping and real-world experimentation.
U of A research efforts will address a specific Army capability focus related to electromagnetic spectrum operations, including wireless communications and electronic warfare. Pathfinder projects will emphasize collaboration with soldiers from the Arkansas National Guard as a basis for solution development.
“Partnering with industry and academia is one of my priorities as we look to find better ways to protect our soldiers on the battlefield,” said Maj. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, Arkansas’ adjutant general. “Our enemies around the globe have invested heavily in fielding new capabilities that seek to deny our ability to communicate. To counter this threat, we need new solutions that will ensure the Army’s ability to decisively dominate the electromagnetic spectrum – regardless of what our enemies might throw at us.”
In addition to engagements with soldiers from the Arkansas National Guard, Pathfinder activities at the U of A will capitalize on the unique physical infrastructure at Fort Chaffee for technology experimentation.
The first Pathfinder project at the U of A consists of developing an advanced wideband antenna for mesh communications networks. Led by Samir El-Ghazaly, distinguished professor of electrical engineering, the project will extend the reach and resilience of Army wireless communication networks and enhance performance of the Army’s Advanced Dynamic Spectrum Reconnaissance system to characterize the electromagnetic spectrum over very wide frequency ranges.
“The University of Arkansas is fortunate to have a world-class radio frequency engineering program in our Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science,” said El-Ghazaly. “With Pathfinder, we have an opportunity to significantly expand our exposure to Department of Defense applied research funding and impact real-world challenges confronting the Army in the electromagnetic spectrum.”
The university’s initial Pathfinder activities will feature close collaboration with Xtremis LLC, a spin-off of Vanderbilt University and member of the Civil-Military Innovation Institute’s technology incubator. Xtremis, which recently opened an office in Northwest Arkansas to expand its research efforts with the U of A, develops advanced technologies for sensing the radio-frequency spectrum.
“Our research partnership with the University of Arkansas will result in a new generation of spectrum technologies for the Army,” said Adam Jay Harrison, distinguished entrepreneur in residence at Vanderbilt. “We look forward to working with the university to create a pipeline of radio-frequency engineering talent in Northwest Arkansas that will position the region as a national leader in spectrum technology.”
As part of the Pathfinder presence at the university, the Civil-Military Innovation Institute is expected to open a regional office in Washington County later in 2023.
“Universities are a key source of innovation for national security. But university-based researchers often lack the real-world context – particularly in sensitive areas like national security – to apply their innovations,” said Zenovy Wowczuk, founder and executive chairman of the Civil-Military Innovation Institute. “Pathfinder will provide a channel for the groundbreaking research at the University of Arkansas to help soldiers execute their missions more safely and effectively.”
