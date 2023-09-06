FAYETTEVILLE — The effect of exercise on aging will be studied at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.
Kevin Murach, an assistant professor in the university’s College of Education and Health Professions, will serve as principal investigator on the project.
The work will focus on the role of a protein called MYC in the process by which exercise can reduce the decline of skeletal muscle as a person ages. Murach said in a news release that he has long been interested in how exercise can prevent aspects of aging.
“This is all in mouse models, but we have evidence from humans that this factor in muscle goes up as well with exercise, but it tends to go up less in aged muscle,” Murach said. “We think that if we can drive it, we can basically ‘rejuvenate’ muscle and try to get older muscle to appear young again.”
A press release from the University of Arkansas noted that it is well established that tissue function declines with age, but exercise can play an important role in slowing the decline of skeletal muscle, the most voluminous tissue in the body. Less well understood is to what degree exercise mitigates that decline and what is actually happening in the muscles on a molecular level.
The press release states that MYC will mediate youthfulness at several molecular levels, including biological aging determined by a DNA methylation “clock” age, which is a way of identifying cellular aging through known markers.
“We’re really focused on this one transcription factor [MYC] that’s exercise responsive,” Murach explained, “and we’re going to manipulate it in different conditions throughout the aging process to see if we can make old muscle appear young again, but also doing so in combination with exercise.”
Murach expects their innovative approaches will serve as a foundation for understanding skeletal muscle mass regulation with aging, and provide new directions for exploring what mediates the age-defying effects of exercise.
Professor Nicholas Greene, director of the Exercise Science Research Center, will serve as a co-investigator, as will Wen-Juo Lo, an associate professor of educational statistics and research methods. Kyle Quinn, an associate professor of biomedical engineering who runs the Arkansas Integrative Metabolic Research Center, will provide additional support and resources.
