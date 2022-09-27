JONESBORO — The City of Jonesboro received notice of two successful federal grant applications on Friday that will allocate upward of $85,000 for the police department.

The city received $43,838 requiring no local match from the annual Edward Byrne Office of Justice Assistance Grant, plus $19,922 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance for a 50-50 match to provide new bullet-proof vests to JPD officers.