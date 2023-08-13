UAM launches new graduate program

MONTICELLO - The College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello has announced its latest offering: the Graduate Certificate in Forest Business. Designed to equip graduates with practical skills and knowledge, this program opens up new job opportunities in the dynamic forest industry.
The Graduate Certificate in Forest Business is a 15-credit hour program aimed at enhancing the abilities of both experienced foresters and new graduates. It offers a comprehensive curriculum with classes in appraisal, advanced forest finance, forest leadership, supply chain management, forest operations and taxation.
As a graduate certificate, the degree is available to anyone who holds an undergraduate degree in forestry, natural resources and related fields. The certificate can be completed in two semesters, and its courses are designed for maximum flexibility. All courses can be taken in-person or online, and all courses will be held one day per week after working hours. Instructors will be available after hours to support students' learning needs.
"Our goal is to prepare students for success in the forest business environment," said Dr. Matthew Pelkki, director of the graduate certificate program. "Through rigorous yet rewarding courses, we aim to provide real-world skills that graduates can immediately apply in their careers."
One of the program's standout features is the appraisal course, which enables students to become state-licensed appraisers. This unique opportunity, with additional training hours, is exclusive to the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
"We believe in making education accessible to everyone," added Pelkki. "By providing online and in person options, students can tailor their learning experience to suit their lifestyle."
Dean of the College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources Dr. Michael Blazier added, “It’s a common career path for people in forestry careers to grow into managerial roles within forest products and forestry consulting companies. At that stage of their careers they seek opportunities to expand their business acumen and grow their businesses and careers further. This graduate certificate degree in forest business is designed with such people in mind.”
For more information, contact Dr. Matthew Pelkki, Arkansas Center for Forest Business, University of Arkansas at Monticello, at cfanr@uamont.edu or 870-460-1052.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.