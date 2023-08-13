UAM launches new graduate program

Dr. Matthew Pelkki (center), director of the graduate certificate program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, said the new Graduate Certificate in Forest Business is designed to equip graduates with practical skills and knowledge. "Our goal is to prepare students for success in the forest business environment," Pellki said.

MONTICELLO - The College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello has announced its latest offering: the Graduate Certificate in Forest Business. Designed to equip graduates with practical skills and knowledge, this program opens up new job opportunities in the dynamic forest industry.

The Graduate Certificate in Forest Business is a 15-credit hour program aimed at enhancing the abilities of both experienced foresters and new graduates. It offers a comprehensive curriculum with classes in appraisal, advanced forest finance, forest leadership, supply chain management, forest operations and taxation.