LITTLE ROCK — Steven Barger, Ph.D., professor of geriatrics in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Medicine, has received a five-year federal grant to support his research on the role of glucose transport in the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

The project will receive $382,500 in funding for the current grant year and a projected total of $1,912,500 over the five-year term. The grant was awarded by the National Institute on Aging, a division of the National Institutes of Health.