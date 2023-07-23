LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute opened a new Radiation Oncology Center Tuesday with expanded capabilities to provide advanced radiation treatments for children and adults with cancer, including the state’s first Proton Center.

The $65 million, 58,000-square-foot structure at 3900 W. Capitol Ave. in Little Rock was built to accommodate three new linear accelerators that customize radiation delivery based on the type and stage of a patient’s cancer.