LITTLE ROCK — A $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) will allow the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Department of Emergency Medicine to revolutionize the ways in which it treats pain and trains new doctors.

The award funds a three-year project to train UAMS emergency physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses about pain management strategies that treat pain aggressively but don’t rely on opioid medications.