LITTLE ROCK — University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) researchers Teresita Bellido, Ph.D., and Jesus Delgado-Calle, Ph.D., recently received a five-year, $2.26 million continuation award from the National Cancer Institute.

Bellido is a professor and chair of the Department of Physiology and Cell Biology in the UAMS College of Medicine, while Delgado-Calle is an associate professor in the department.