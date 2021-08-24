JONESBORO — Virtually all emergency room beds in the state for COVID-19 patients were full Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.
And, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences predicts the daily number of new infections will nearly double in the next month.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,223 new cases of the virus Tuesday. The statewide death toll rose to 6,749 with the addition of 46 Tuesday.
Meeting with reporters, Hutchinson talked about the ICU shortage.
“It fluctuates day by day, but right now, because of the increased number of COVID patients that need that type of ICU care, those beds are full right now,” Hutchinson said. “I know our hospitals are trying to bring some additional online, but that is a cautionary note for everyone.”
COVID ICU beds are different from normal units because of the way the rooms are ventilated. Dr. Jose Romero, state secretary of health, said just over 50 percent of ICU beds in the state are dedicated to COVID patients.
At St. Bernards Healthcare, both regular ICU and COVID ICU beds were at full capacity Tuesday, spokesman Mitchell Nail said.
“Our numbers are back up again today, with 90 patients hospitalized with COVID, including 29 in the ICU and 15 on the vent,” Nail said. He also reported a record one-day admission of 19 COVID cases.
It wasn’t clear whether ICUs at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital were full Tuesday. But in a weekly report released earlier in the day, spokesman Ty Jones said 10 COVID patients were on ventilators
NEA Baptist averaged 57 COVID-positive patients last week. Jones didn’t return a call seeking further information.
The governor said the scarcity emphasizes the need for everyone who is eligible to go ahead and get vaccinated. He said 10,950 doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday.
Hutchinson also stressed the need to have faith in the approved vaccines, and not some that are pushed on social media. He said he’d never heard of Ivermectin until he held a COVID Conversation in one town.
“The calls (to the Arkansas Poison Control Center) have been in increasing numbers regarding individuals who have taken Ivermectin,” which is intended for livestock Hutchinson said.
Romero said veterinary-grade Ivermectin worm medicine is too powerful to be used in humans.
“Ivermectin can be prescribed off label for other uses and that is a decision between the physician and his patient,” Romero said. “But what we’re seeing across the South, not just in our state, is that veterinary-grade Ivermectin is being taken by humans and we’re seeing increased numbers of cases both in adults and in children that are being reported to the poison control center.”
Humans who have taken the drug have reported nausea, vomiting or neurological systems, he said.
Education Secretary Johnny Key said the rise in cases among children was “not unexpected.”
“However, the good news is that we have not seen any districts that had to make any modifications to their onsite instruction,” Key said.
On Monday, the health department reported 129 school districts had active cases among five or more students.
The highest numbers were 88 in the Bentonville district and 74 at nearby Rogers.
In Northeast Arkansas, the Jonesboro district had 41. Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said Tuesday 96 students and staff members were in quarantine.
Other Northeast Arkansas districts with multiple cases:
Paragould, 32.
Nettleton, 28.
Greene County Tech, 26.
Harrisburg, 15.
Pocahontas, 14.
Brookland, 11.
Newport, 11.
Wynne, 11.
Trumann, 10.
Gosnell, 9.
Marmaduke, 9.
Blytheville, 8.
Hoxie, 8.
Lawrence County (Walnut Ridge), 7.
Westside, 7.
Marked Tree, 6.
Buffalo Island Central, 5.
Cross County, 5.
Jackson County (Tuckerman), 5.
Valley View, 5.
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell said Tuesday the number of active cases among students has increased to 13. There are three active cases among staff members, he said.
“We have 18 students actively quarantining and two staff members in quarantine,” Russell said.
Projections from UAMS were prepared by the Arkansas Public Health Pandemic Working Group
The report said the current COVID-19 positivity rate in the state is five times the national average, which is evidence of wide community spread. The model projects that the highest relative growth in cases will be in children.
It also projects that adults age 35 to 59 will make up the greatest number of patients hospitalized.
The report projects that more than 7,000 Arkansans will have died of COVID-19 by the end of August.
“If this forecast holds true, COVID-19 will have killed more Arkansans than all the wars in the 20th and 21st centuries,” the report said.
The model does not take into account the opening of schools and colleges or whether people wearing masks and getting vaccinated will make a difference.
“We may not be able to avoid all the pain and suffering that will happen in the next few weeks, but we certainly can lower it to some degree if we use the commonsense public health tools we already have,” the report said.
The delta strain of the virus is far more infectious than the original virus or previous variants, and more infectious than other pandemics, the report said.
Persons infected with the delta variant have 10,000 times more virus in their nasal cavity than was the case for the original strain, the report said.
“This is true even for people who are vaccinated. This literally means there is far more virus in the air around a person infected with delta than previous strains.”
In addition to the recent opening of schools, the health experts expressed concern about the upcoming Labor Day holiday.
“And, if we have learned nothing else since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 loves holidays. Our expectation is there will be a surge of infections beginning five to 10 days after classes begin and another after the holiday weekend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.