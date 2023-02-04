JONESBORO — Landon Jones of Jonesboro shines brightly as this year’s United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) Super Star with his contagious smile and love of life.
According to his mother, Stephanie Hutcherson, while Jones was not born with UCP, it is the only life he has ever known.
“He was so young when it happened that he has never known anything else,” she said, noting that, in 2009, Jones had been the only survivor of a tragic car accident that took the lives of two other family members who were in the vehicle.
Born in 2007, he was only two-years-old at the time of the accident, in which he suffered a traumatic injury to his brain’s GPi region resulting in right hemiplegic cerebral palsy from a cervical spine injury.
According to the CerebralPalsySymptoms.com website, children who have hemiplegic cerebral palsy have no use of one side of the body, which means that their shoulder, arm, hand, leg and foot are paralyzed on one side of their body.
Jones also suffers from epilepsy and has undergone a left hemispherectomy, which according the the UCLA Health website is a radical surgical procedure where the diseased half of the brain is removed or disconnected from the normal hemisphere to stop seizures.
Due to his condition, Jones receives outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy via KidSPOT and SSI benefits.
He was nominated by his nurse, Hannah Raines, RN, who works through the Arkansas Department of Human Services in Developmental Disabilities Services / Children’s Services.
Raines said in her letter to UCP that she believed Jones would be a wonderful Super Star for UCP as she explained a little about him, his condition and his mother, who is his sole provider while working full time.
Jones said he is very excited to be the newest Super Star.
Although he is in speech therapy and needs a little interpretation help sometimes, he is quite the comedian and loves to make others laugh.
“He is loving all the attention,” his mother laughed.
As a single mother, Hutcherson admits that it can be difficult sometimes but she doesn’t mind.
“It’s a schedule from day to day,” she said, noting everything they have to do from work and school to therapy and appointments. “It’s tiring and there and there are a lot of doctor’s appointments.”
Luckily Hutcherson, who has been a CNA since 2006, works in home health, which she said has helped her in a lot of ways, such as providing a flexible schedule and the training to learn how to take care of her son.
Although Hutcherson had planned to start college, after the accident, her plans shifted.
However it has all been worth it, she said, noting that in many ways her son is a typical 15-year-old boy.
“He is always smiling and happy,” she laughed. “There is no love like the love of a special needs child.”
Jones is the middle child between his 21-year-old big brother, Cobie Hall, and his three-year-old little sister, Harlow Selby.
Jones attends the ninth grade at Nettleton Junior High School, where he enjoys hanging out with all his friends.
In fact, according to his NJHS special education teacher Kristian Sanders, he even has nicknames for all of them, including Sanders herself, whom he calls “Taco Bell.”
He said some of his other friends include: NJHS paraprofessional Brea Shelton, who he calls “Rootbeer,” NJHS paraprofessional Catrinia Clark, or “Momma Pepper” because he said she loves Dr Pepper, NJHS paraprofessional Larraine Sweat, who he refers too as “Rain,” and, of course his best friends Coach Steven Hampton or just “Coach” and a fellow NJHS student, who he simply calls “Emma.”
Although he considers the football coach as one of his best friends, he also said that he loves basketball and music.
“Woo pig sooie,” he shouts and then laughs as he talks about his favorite team, the Arkansas Razorbacks.
According his mom, Jones is also a huge fan of country singer, Morgan Wallen, and rapper, Machine Gun Kelly.
“Oh and he loves playing with Harlow,” she laughed.
Sanders also added that he likes to shop and eat.
“He’s a growing boy,” she laughed. “He needs his food to grow.”
When asked his favorite food, Jones happily exclaimed his “Pawpaw’s omelets,” referring to his grandfather, Ray Hutcherson’s breakfast delight.
Hutcherson laughed that he grows taller everyday and, even though he is very active, he still can’t walk, so simple things like showers are hard on both of them.
“He is growing so fast and it is getting hard for me to lift him into the bathtub,” she said.
UCP Northeast AR Chairman Gary A. Wells said on Monday that this is where UCP comes in.
“We are talking with Mom to see exactly what they need,” Wells said, explaining how the process works.
He said that it sounded like they would need a bathroom remodel in order to make it more accessible, such as a walk-in tub and shower chair with wheels.
Next, they will have to speak with the plumber and look at cost estimates, Wells said.
However, UCP Northeast is a non-profit organization ran solely by volunteers, he explained.
That is where fundraisers like the telethon play such an important role as 100 percent of the proceeds collected during the telethon will go to the Northeast Arkansas UCP Family Support Fund.
UCP Council member Joan Primm said the UCP Northeast Arkansas Council advocates and raises funds for adults and children in Northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
According to information provided by UCP, the UCP NEA Family Support Fund is a collection of funds donated by fellow community members, available to adults and children who need help with things such as adaptive equipment, medical bills and other necessary expenses.
“We depend on our Northeast Arkansas donors to help us achieve our goal,” Primm said.
Wells agreed, noting that their goal this year is $100,000.
He then spoke about the some of their past Super Stars, including his own grandson, who also attended Nettleton and would go on to college at Mississippi State University.
“These kids can go far,” he said. “We have seen many of our Super Stars go on to do great things.”
The 2023 Northeast Arkansas United Cerebral Palsy Telethon will be the first live telethon since the start of the pandemic, during which UCP had to do mail-a-thons like the one held last year.
This year’s telethon will be held at Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center’s Black Box Theatre on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.
This event will broadcast live on KAIT-NBC, KAIT CW and online at kait8.com.
Wells said volunteers and those making special appearances will be on-site and the community is encouraged to tune in.
Primm noted that between the 56 volunteers that make up the four panels manning the phones, the 40 plus people in data production and many other volunteers that work the various jobs, they will have more then a hundred volunteers for the event.
“We will also have three people shadowing us, who can hopeful take over in the future,” she said.
Wells added that they will also do a memorial tribute for Robert “Bobby” Puryear towards the end of the telethon.
“He helped to start the UCP Telethon back in the ’60s to help take care of the needs of so many NEA families,” Wells said.
During the telethon, people can pledge to make donation of $10, $15, $20 or more. Donations can be mailed to UCP at P.O. Box 4081, Jonesboro AR 72403 or made online at http://ucpark.org/telethon.
