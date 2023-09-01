230901-JS-uhe-sensory-photo-nz

University Heights Elementary School social worker Shelby Day (left) and special education teacher Abbie Buck arrange sensory mats on Thursday in the school’s newly-revamped sensory room in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — After several years of use, the University Heights Elementary (UHE) School staff decided it was time to revamp their well-used sensory room and, with help of an Ag for Autism grant, the room is ready for the new year.

UHE social worker Shelby Day said on Thursday that the sensory room has been a wonderful addition, noting it became one Nettleton School Distict’s first sensory rooms in 2018, thanks to a $5,000 Ag for Autism grant.