JONESBORO — After several years of use, the University Heights Elementary (UHE) School staff decided it was time to revamp their well-used sensory room and, with help of an Ag for Autism grant, the room is ready for the new year.
UHE social worker Shelby Day said on Thursday that the sensory room has been a wonderful addition, noting it became one Nettleton School Distict’s first sensory rooms in 2018, thanks to a $5,000 Ag for Autism grant.
“It has really been good for our students,” Day stated. “However it really needed to be revamped. Unfortunately, over the last five years, we have had wear and tear due to so much use and some of our items needed to be replaced.”
Which is why Day said she felt the need to apply for another Ag for Autism grant this year.
Day said she received a new $2,373 grant on July 22 and by July 24 she was back at work ordering new equipment and supplies, such as the newly-replaced bubble tubes and trampoline; as well as new sound canceling headphones, a lego wall board and several other multi-sensory items to help students calm and cope with stress.
According to Day, the school, which serves pre-k through second grade students, has a high number of students diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, anxiety disorders and trauma-related disorders; as well as children who struggle with mental health. She said the room has been critical in the success of their students who struggle with sensory overload on a daily basis.
She also noted that the special education class has began using the room as part of their daily routine to assist in reducing over stimulation and prevent certain behavior pattern. In addition, the school’s two onsite mental health therapists use the room as needed, as well as the OT, PT and speech therapy services.
“We have been using the room daily to allow for small, 10-minute breaks when students are in highly emotional states so that they can reset and destress,” she noted, adding the students are continuously supervised while in the room.
She also noted the calming and relaxing effects of the ambient ocean sounds and dim lighting of the ocean-themed room.
“They can come sit in the sensory swing, listen to the ocean, watch the bubbles and just relax in a safe place,” she said.
