JONESBORO — Students participated in a colorful and tasty project as their teacher taught them about cell structure through an edible cell lab with cupcakes and candy on Monday at Nettleton’s University Heights School of Medical Arts Intermediate (UHSMA) in Jonesboro.
Jaclyn Hamby, UHSMA sixth-grade science teacher, said she wants to make science fun and engaging.
“So one of the things we have to do in the sixth grade is talk about cells and how they function in our body,” Hamby explained. “But also, being a medical art school, I want to dive a little bit farther into how do cells work with our medical systems, and not just in humans, but also in animals and veterinary medicine.”
Originally from Calico Rock, Hamby is in her second year at UHSMA after graduating with bachelor’s degree in mid-level education in 2022 from Arkansas State University, where she is currently working to get her master’s in educational leadership.
She said that the edible cell lab activity was a fun, tactile way to demonstrate the students’ content mastery of the components of both plant and animal cells using cake and candy.
Leading up to this lab, her students have been investigating how all living things are composed of one or more cells, as described by cell theory, Hamby said. So, the lab was developed to help students better understand how organelles function as a system to carry out life processes within the cell.
Students then evaluated the limitations of models to accurately represent the cell and its organelles while they enjoyed eating their sweet creations.
Although, this is the first time to do the edible lab, she said that she had given the students a choice between doing rap songs, making a physical model or making a poster and the majority wanted to do edible cells.
She has also planned other upcoming projects to keep her students engaged in the class such as hatching and raising chickens as they learning about genetics, during which the students will get to watch as the embryos grow inside the eggshells by using special lights and then get a chance to watch the chickens hatch sometime in November; plus, Hamby said she is planning a unique digestion lab in which the students will get to pretend they are a stomach breaking down food.
“I would just say that not many schools get this opportunity,” she noted. “Mrs. Hogan [UHSMA Principal] is very supportive of our crazy ideas and giving our scholars as many opportunities as possible.”
