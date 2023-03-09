JONESBORO — Ulta Beauty, 3031 E. Highland Drive, told Jonesboro police on Tuesday afternoon that two shoplifters helped themselves to cosmetics and perfumes from the store, according to a police report.
The two women stole about 30 items with a total value of $6,354, according to the report.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday night that she was scammed out of $1,050 in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive by someone pretending to be a law enforcement officer. The victim said she was threatened with arrest if she didn’t pay the money.
A 25-year-old West Memphis man reported Tuesday afternoon that a firearm was stolen from him in the 1300 block of Pardew Street. The 9 mm Smith & Wesson is valued at $450.
A 60-year-old Bay man, who lives in the 7400 block of Poppys Lane, reported Tuesday afternoon his debit card was used multiple times around Jonesboro to purchase items and get cash. More than $1,000 of purchases were made using the card, the report said.
A 40-year-old Pocahontas man told police Wednesday morning that someone entered a commercial building in the 2900 block of South Caraway Road and stole $100 in tools.
The manager of Honda of Jonesboro, 3003 E. Parker Road, reported Wednesday morning that someone cut off a catalytic converter from a Toyota Tundra. The converter is valued at $1,200.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman said someone entered her vehicle Tuesday afternoon at her apartment in the 1500 block of Links Circle. Taken were $5,000 in cash and a $300 purse.
