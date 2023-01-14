JONESBORO — A minister who says he’s not a party in a lawsuit over church property in Jonesboro wants a judge to quash a subpoena that demands he provide information that “would take a few weeks if not months,” to gather.
Lawyers representing the Rev. Jayphen “Jay” Clark, an executive pastor at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, filed the request Friday in Craighead County Circuit Court.
First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro filed a Quiet Title action on Dec. 19, seeking a temporary injunction to prevent the Arkansas Conference from seizing the church’s real estate.
The Arkansas Conference, which is the state governing body for the Christian denomination, suspended Senior Pastor John Miles and recorded a lien on church property claiming a “trust” and declaring “exigent circumstances.” That was in reaction to a Dec. 15 meeting in which local church members voted 629-9 to disaffiliate from the denomination.
The Jonesboro congregation also voted in August to disaffiliate, with more than 1,300 members of the congregation casting ballots.
The Arkansas Conference denied the request.
Court files show state Methodist leaders weren’t served with notice of the lawsuit until Monday, and they haven’t responded to the court action. They have until the end of this month to respond.
Rev. Clark, though, has responded to the subpoena he received.
“In this case, Rev. Clark is being asked to comb through ‘all communications’,” attorneys Thomas B. Staley and Ben Honecker wrote in Friday’s filing. “... including electronically stored information such as deleted emails and voicemails, made by him or any one of his nine (9) subordinates to whole classes of unnamed individuals (e.g. ‘all communications with any . . . congregants of Jonesboro church’, ‘all communications with any person . . . that opposed disaffiliation of Jonesboro Church . ...’, ‘all communications with ... any other person discussing the disaffiliation of Jonesboro Church’, ‘all communications with members ... of the Jonesboro Church regarding its decision to disaffiliate.’).”
The contested subpoena also demands information regarding communications regarding the First United Methodist Church of Searcy, which has also sought to disaffiliate.
Clark’s attorneys also argue that “The complete lack of any connection between the eleven document requests in the subpoena and the claims asserted by the Petitioner make it appear that the subpoena is being served for the purpose of harassment.”
“Additionally, the subpoena is so impossibly broad that it seeks information that is subject to religious privilege, the attorney client privilege, and potentially other privileges.”
All 12 judges in the 2nd Judicial District recused from hearing the case, citing conflicts. The state Supreme Court last week appointed retired Judge Gary Arnold of Benton to take over the case.
