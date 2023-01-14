JONESBORO — A minister who says he’s not a party in a lawsuit over church property in Jonesboro wants a judge to quash a subpoena that demands he provide information that “would take a few weeks if not months,” to gather.

Lawyers representing the Rev. Jayphen “Jay” Clark, an executive pastor at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, filed the request Friday in Craighead County Circuit Court.

