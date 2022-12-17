JONESBORO — John Miles, pastor of First United Methodist in Jonesboro, has been suspended from pastoral duties with the United Methodist Church, according to a letter distributed by Arkansas Bishop Gary Mueller on Friday afternoon.
In November, the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church denied the Jonesboro congregation’s request to disaffiliate. Late Friday, Mueller issued a letter to the Arkansas Annual Conference with an update.
The letter stated the following about a meeting held on Thursday at the church:
“The membership of First United Methodist Church Jonesboro was notified twice that a meeting for church members called by Rev. John Miles for December 15, 2022, was not authorized in accordance with our long-held church structure. Rev. Miles was instructed not to hold the unauthorized meeting, but proceeded to do so. The vote, which purported to adopt new ‘bylaws’, was in violation of The Book of Discipline and illegal according to Arkansas State law.
“In light of the events of last evening, I want to inform you of two actions that have been taken in full consultation with Bishop Merrill, the Conference Chancellor, the Appointive Cabinet, and other appropriate Conference officers and bodies.
“First, the Arkansas Conference has responded by invoking the disciplinary process in ¶2549.3 to declare exigent circumstances. Among other things, this action immediately vests title to all property of the First United Methodist Church Jonesboro in the Arkansas Conference Board of Trustees for the protection of the rights of the United Methodist Church and those United Methodists wishing to continue to worship in their church in Jonesboro.
“Second, following the filing of a formal complaint against Rev. Miles by the five district superintendents, I have utilized the provisions of ¶362.1d to suspend him from all pastoral duties effective immediately.”
The Jonesboro church underwent a vote in August regarding the proposed disaffiliation with more than 1,300 members of the congregation casting ballots – 69 percent in favor of disaffiliation and 31 percent in favor of remaining United Methodist.
According to a press release from the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, a two-thirds majority vote (66.66 percent) was required to move forward with the disaffiliation process.
Miles told The Sun following the vote in November that he was shocked when the church’s wishes to disaffiliate were denied.
“Close to 1,000 churches have disaffiliated, only five have been denied,” Miles said, following the vote. “Three were that day. It was quite a shock.”
Miles had issued a statement to the church’s congregation, through a video on Facebook, stating that the vote to deny disaffiliation was not the end of the line.
“There’s much more we can do, and we’ll regroup and we’ll think about it,” he said. “We don’t have to do anything for the next few days… Let’s have Thanksgiving, and when we get back from Thanksgiving, we’ll get together with our administrative board, we’ll get your input and we’ll begin to look at our options for what’s next.”
Members of the congregation who are against disaffiliation organized a Stay UMC campaign during the local process. The group also submitted concerns about the process to the conference and had representatives at the November meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.