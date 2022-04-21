JONESBORO — It was a full house on Thursday as representatives of the United Way of Northeast Arkansas and its community partners gathered to celebrate a successful 2021 campaign that reached the goal of $650,000.
“That money stays in the community,” Lydia Parkey, past president of the United Way Board of Directors, said during the luncheon held at Centennial Hall in the Reng Student Union on the Arkansas State University Campus.
She also acknowledged the 960 volunteer hours that were contributed through the 2021 Day of Caring.
Mark Belk, who heads the Regional Impact Committee, shared the importance of “Living United” and how money raised through the United Way helps fund partner organizations, such as food pantries, shelters and health and educational programs.
He said the programs receiving funding are doing exceptional work.
“I’m proud to say there is not a program funded by the United Way of Northeast Arkansas that is not worthy of more funding than what they are receiving,” Belk said.
Several awards were presented during the luncheon including the Community Above Self Award to Belk, the Distinguished Service Award to Teresa Roach; and the Loaned Executive of the Year to Pedro Ramirez.
Ramirez, in telling what the United Way means to him, shared The Starfish Story, recalling his mother instilling in him the importance of helping others by telling him about the child who picked up starfish along the beach and threw them back into the water. When told there was no way to save them all, and thus no way to make a difference, the child picked up another starfish, returned it to the water and said, “It made a difference for that one.”
Also recognized were Tammy Wackerley and Austin Shultz, who were named Interns of the Year, for their service to the United Way.
United Way Executive Director Rachel Guerin recognized City Water & Light for the largest overall campaign in 2021, raising $189,000.
“That’s not all,” Guerin said as the crowd rose in a standing ovation. “Since the 1970s, CWL has raised $3.6 million.”
She said CWL’s contributions through the years have made a major impact on Northeast Arkansas.
“There is no way to describe it,” she said. “We’re so grateful for that support.”
Many partners throughout the region were recognized, either through being announced for their contributions or being listed in the luncheon program.
Belk noted that the saying “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts” is definitely true for the United Way organization. “And, looking out at this room, I see some really great parts, but we are still stronger together,” he said.
