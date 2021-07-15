JONESBORO — United Way of Northeast Arkansas was able to raise more than its fundraising goals despite the challenges of COVID-19, the president of its board of directors said at Tuesday’s Presentation of Funds Ceremony.
“We’re happy to report that we met our campaign goal of $633,500 and raised an additional $64,211 to help 128 individuals or families with needs specifically due to COVID,” Lydia Parkey told those in attendance.
Kent Bridger, last year’s chair, said basically 2020 was a year that did not exist.
“We had to shift everything online. (The pandemic) made us rethink everything we were doing,” Bridger said. ”Prior to the pandemic we had a fundraiser called ‘Live United with The Stars’ in-person event where we had a celebrity come in and had a banquet,” he said.
Nanette Heard, executive director of United Way, said NEA Sings took the place of the annual banquet. “This was the first year for the (singing competition),” she said. “It was all online. We raised $51,000 from that event. It was very successful for the first year.”
The organization’s other fundraiser, Batting For A Better Tomorrow, a fundraising softball tournament, was postponed from August of last year until May 22, 2021.
Twenty-three organizations’ names and grant allocations were announced during the event.
Jeremy Biggs, executive director for CASA of the 2nd Judicial District, said the $18,000 grant CASA was awarded from United Way would provide the funding needed to recruit, train, and support the volunteer child advocates assigned to children in the court system.
“There are over 380 children in foster care,” Biggs said. “(Our volunteers) stay on the case until the child finds permanent and safe placement.”
“All this money will help us support and train more advocates so we can get 100 percent permanent placement.”
Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’s BackPack Program was also a recipient of funds in the amount of $62,500. Jennifer Hannah, the outreach coordinator, said the organization’s backpack program is aimed at children who need meals for the weekends.
“We step in and try to fill that gap,” she said. “In 2020, we served a little over 1,200 kids. There are 22,750 kids (in the state) who are in food-secure households.”
The United Way has always been a gracious partner, she said.
Megan Brown, the founder of the area’s newest non-profit, Hope Found of NEA, said she was grateful for the $3,750 her organization was awarded.
“We want to end human trafficking, she said. “Through our prevention program, we educate the community.”
Valerie Long, executive director for the non-profit Options on Main, said their $3,039.40 grant will go to fund ultrasounds and parenting classes for expectant mothers. Eighty percent of women who can see their babies decide to not have abortions, Long said. “We want those mothers to know we are there for them no matter what.”
Bridger said the Presentation of Funds Ceremony is an annual event.
“Everyone that has expressed interest in funding can find the (grant) applications online in the spring,” he said, noting applicants have about six weeks to complete the paperwork and turn it in.
“It’s really good to be at an event like this and to see the good,” he said. “You hear so much bad.”
