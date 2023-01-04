JONESBORO — Special Judge David Goodson found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Jonesboro man with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and violating a no-contact order.
Cecil Ray Lindley, 58, of the 900 block of Belt Street, was arrested Monday morning after a call about an unwanted visitor, according to a Jonesboro police report.
When police arrived at the residence they found Lindley, who they said was visibly intoxicated, in the residence. The victim said Lindley hadn’t slept since being released from jail and she suspected him of being under the influence of narcotics.
Lindley told officers he had been staying at the residence, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers made a probation search of Lindley’s bedroom and found about 0.1 gram of suspected cocaine.
Goodson set Lindley’s bond at $5,000 and ordered him to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond. His next court date is Feb. 17 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Goodson found probable cause to charge:
Alvin Baker, 61, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; released on a $1,500 temporary bond.
Tera Dover, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver greater than 4 ounces but less than 10 pounds and running a stop sign; released on a $3,500 temporary bond.
Emily Morgan, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Steven Marks, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Joseph Cruz, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Joseph Brooks, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Autumn Brown Reeves, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and driving on a suspended license; $2,500 bond.
Sean Conner MacDonell, 19, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Charles King, 19, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery of a victim older than 60 or younger than 12 years old; $5,000 bond and a no-contact order.
Daitrion Wilson, 20, of West Helena, with theft by receiving of a firearm valued at less than $2,500; $2,500 bond.
Kevin Michael McFarland, 43, of Bay, with theft of a vehicle valued at less than $25,000 but greater than $5,000 and resisting arrest; $3,500 bond.
Alex Walker, 51, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Antione Hopkins, 42, of Blytheville, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Kevion Black, 26, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $8,500 total bonds.
