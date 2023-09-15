JONESBORO — A woman who listed a Newport address faces six felony and two misdemeanor drug-related charges after a local hotel sought police help in evicting her.
Victoria Jane Scott, 34, was arrested Tuesday evening. The Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit then executed a search warrant for the room she had been staying in and found a backpack with Scott’s identification inside, plus 30.6 grams of methamphetamine separated into seven bags, 12.3 grams of crack cocaine, 3.4 grams of powder cocaine, a one-gallon bag containing 111 grams (about 4 ounces) of marijuana, two meth pipes, one marijuana pipe and two hydrocodone pills. Also found in the room was a digital scale, plastic bags and one alprazolam (Xanax) pill.
Appearing Wednesday before Craighead County Circuit Judge Scott Ellington, Scott said she is a native of Florida, but is now homeless. She also said she had recently lost her job in Jonesboro.
Ellington found probable cause to charge Scott with the following felonies: one count of possession of meth with the purpose to deliver, two counts of possession of cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of hydrocodone and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also faces misdemeanor charges of possessing the alprazolam pill and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ellington set bond at $150,000 and ordered her to appear Oct. 17 in circuit court for plea and arraignment.
In an unrelated case, the judge found probable cause to charge Lisa Watkins, 55, and Rayborn Oria Curtner, 53, both of rural Brookland, with possession of a total of 2.8 grams of meth, possession of three hydrocodone pills and possession of drug paraphernalia (a meth pipe). Ellington set bond at $5,000 for Watkins and $10,000 for Curtner.
Police initially contacted the couple on Monday after an officer noticed a vehicle driving with a large crack on the driver’s side window, Investigator Jeremy Parnell said in an affidavit. The officer noted that Watkins was “very sweaty,” and gave vague answers to questions. Curtner, a passenger, was also heavily perspiring. Curtner is on felony probation, so police searched the car, finding the illegal substances.
“Neither wanted to claim the contraband found and began to argue about it,” Parnell said.
In a separate case, Brandon Baker, 33, of Jonesboro, faces charges of use of a communication device to facilitate a crime, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $10,000.
Drug task force agent Evan Henry was contacted by Baker on a covert Facebook account that Henry managed, where Baker provided amounts and prices of Xanax he was attempting to sell. Henry said in an affidavit he went to Baker’s home, and instead of buying the drug, he and other agents arrested Baker.
The judge also found probable cause for charges and set bond for the following:
Eric Lee Tucker, felon in possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, $5,000 bond.
Alyssa Nicole Bascue, 34, of Jonesboro, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 bond.
Brandon Johnson, 38, homeless, possession of meth, $5,000 bond.
Michael Brock, 34, of Jonesboro, possession of meth, $2,500 bond.
Christina Pipes, 48, of Jonesboro, felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $5,000 bond.
Princess Diamond Malone, 31, of Jonesboro, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $5,000 bond.
