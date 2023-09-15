JONESBORO — A woman who listed a Newport address faces six felony and two misdemeanor drug-related charges after a local hotel sought police help in evicting her.

Victoria Jane Scott, 34, was arrested Tuesday evening. The Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit then executed a search warrant for the room she had been staying in and found a backpack with Scott’s identification inside, plus 30.6 grams of methamphetamine separated into seven bags, 12.3 grams of crack cocaine, 3.4 grams of powder cocaine, a one-gallon bag containing 111 grams (about 4 ounces) of marijuana, two meth pipes, one marijuana pipe and two hydrocodone pills. Also found in the room was a digital scale, plastic bags and one alprazolam (Xanax) pill.

