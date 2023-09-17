Bishop Laura Merrill, head of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, will deliver the message for both services today at First United Methodist Church-Jonesboro, 801 South Main St. A modern service begins at 9 a.m. in Wesley Hall; a traditional service starts at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

The gospel group We Will Testify will perform at 11 a.m. today at Sedgwick Baptist Church, 3402 Arkansas 228 W., under the Sedgwick water tower. The public is welcome to attend. A love offering will be collected for the group.