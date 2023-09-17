Bishop Laura Merrill, head of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, will deliver the message for both services today at First United Methodist Church-Jonesboro, 801 South Main St. A modern service begins at 9 a.m. in Wesley Hall; a traditional service starts at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
The gospel group We Will Testify will perform at 11 a.m. today at Sedgwick Baptist Church, 3402 Arkansas 228 W., under the Sedgwick water tower. The public is welcome to attend. A love offering will be collected for the group.
“Finding Female Ancestors” presented by Nancy Matthews will be the program topic for today’s meeting of the Genealogy Society of Craighead County Arkansas scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Round Room at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak St. The public is invited to attend. The original meeting topic, “Genealogy Escape Room: Bubble Wrap” will be presented at a later date.
Nominations for the KLEK inaugural Kwanzaa CommUNITY Awards are open and being accepted online at www.klekfm.org through the end of September. The public will vote on the nominees from Oct. 1-30. Eight awards, one for each of the seven principles of Kwanzaa and the Qubilah Jones Bee Intentional Community Service Award will be presented Dec. 16.
Hemingway in Comics, a special exhibit featuring the likeness of Ernest Hemingway is on display through Oct. 20 at the Arkansas State University Museum, 320 University Loop in Jonesboro. The exhibit is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for Monday from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Methodist Church, 188 N. Third Ave., Piggott, and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 2900 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola.
Plans for the development and expansion of Northside Park, which includes University Heights Lions Park, will be presented by Jonesboro Parks And Recreation Director Danny Kapales during the 6:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club. The group will meet at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway R in Jonesboro. Visitors are welcome.
Marble runs will be the topic of an event for fourth to sixth graders planned from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. Tweens can design their own mini marble runs including mazes, ramps and obstacle courses. For more information, visit the library website at www.libraryin jonesboro.org, the library’s Facebook page or call 870-935-5133.
The Craighead County Republican Committee will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lazzari Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Those planning to dine should arrive early. State legislators are invited. Michael Springer, a peer recovery support specialist, will also speak regarding his work assisting people with substance abuse issues.
Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Black River Technical College, 1410 Arkansas 304 East, Pocahontas, and 1 to 5 p.m. at the Hardy Civic Center, 301 E. Main St.; and for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday in Centennial Hall of the Reng Student Union, 101 N. Caraway Road, Jonesboro.
A DIY dog treats and fleece pet crafts event for seventh to 12th graders is scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. Teens can create custom gifts for their furry friends. For more information, visit the library website at www.libraryin jonesboro.org, the library’s Facebook page or call 870-935-5133.
The Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club of Northeast Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m.Thursday at the Arkansas State University Garage, 611 University Loop in Jonesboro. A complimentary barbecue meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. prior to the meeting. Those planning to eat should email Robert D. Bahn at rbahn@astate.edu by Sept. 18.
The Northeast Arkansas District Fair will run Thursday-Saturday and Sept. 25-30 on the Nettleton Baptist Church property, 7001 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro. Standard gate admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children 4-11 with those 3 and younger admitted free. On opening day, the gates will open at noon. Gates will open at 10 a.m. Friday and Sept. 26-29 and at noon Saturday and Sept. 25 and 30. Midway hours will be 4 to 11 p.m. weekdays and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays. For a full schedule and online tickets visit www.nea districtfair.com
A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Blytheville Greyhound Bus Station, 106 N. Fifth St.
A Perler bead craft night for adults only is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. Registration is required and can be made by calling 870-206-9995. For more information, visit the library website at www.libraryinjonesboro.org, the library’s Facebook page or call 870-935-5133.
The musical group CAIN will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Baptist Church, 3707 Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro. Every concert on the tour has a designated color. Red is the color for the Jonesboro event. General admission tickets are $29 with a variety of VIP packages and add-ons available online at www.itickets.com/register/new/473774.
An Empty Bowls drive-thru event hosted by the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Food Bank, 3414 One Place in Jonesboro. Meals of soup, salad and sandwiches served in take-out containers are $25 including a locally crafted ceramic bowl. Tickets for the meal must be purchased by Friday. Tickets for a raffle which includes a $500 cash grand prize are also available for $5 each of 5 for $20. The drawing will take place on Sept. 28 but winners do not need to be present at the drawing. To purchase tickets, contact Jordan Griffin at 870-932-3663, extension 2753, or jgriffin@foodbankof nea.org.
”The Music Man” will be presented by the Foundation of Arts at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave. in Jonesboro at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 25, and 2 p.m. Sept 24. Doors will open one hour before the show. Tickets are $18-$21 for adults; $18-$20 for children ages 3 to 12 and $17-$18.50 for seniors 65 years old or older, military personnel and Arkansas State University students. The Sept. 25 performance will be a pay-what-you-can event. Tickets are available at the Forum Theater Box Office, online at www.foa jonesboro.org, or by phone at 870-935-2726. During the Sept. 23-25 performances, a free interactive “Instrument Petting Zoo” exhibit and photo op will be available before the show and during intermission in the Forum Theater lobby and mezzanine.
A seminar on understanding your credit report and score, LLCs and wills, hosted by Fisher Street United Methodist Church, will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday. A free breakfast will be provided. To register for the seminar or additional information, contact the Rev. Dr. Charles Coleman at 870-931-3178 or by email at crcjab@sbcglobal.net.
A Hispanic Heritage Month Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. The event will feature over 30 arts and craft vendors, food vendors, a bilingual storytime and a Latin dance class. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.libraryinjonesboro.org, its Facebook page or call 870-935-5133.
A September singing featuring the Flat Land Gospel Band will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Ridge Community Church, eight miles northeast of Poughkeepsie. A time of fellowship will follow. For more information call Jim Pagan, pastor, at 870-528-4909. All are welcome to attend.
Trial by Jury will be presented at Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at the park. There is a $25 registration fee to attend. Participants will join park staff and become the judge, a jury member, a lawyer or the accused, as interpreters bring a court case from Powhatan’s history to life. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, email powhatan @arkansas.com or call 870-878-6765.
An old-fashioned tent meeting will be hosted by Jerusalem Mission Baptist Church, 113 S. Main St. in Strawberry. Meetings will be at 7 p.m. each evening Sept. 25-29. Everyone is invited to attend.
The Beck Center for Veterans Beck Golf Classic will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sept. 26, at the Paragould Country Club, 3300 Pruetts Chapel Road. Registration is $350 for a four-person team. Anyone interested in participating in the tournament can contact Beck Center Director Jana Haskins at jhaskins@astate.edu or 870-972-2624.
A Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro.
Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the American Red Cross Jonesboro, 2416 S. Madison St. and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Harrisburg Community Center, 203 W. South St.
A Red Cross Blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Paragould Light Water and Cable, 1901 Jones Road.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” will be presented by the Arkansas State University Department of Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 6-7 in the Simpson Theatre of the Arkansas State University Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. Tickets are $10 for senior citizens and A-State staff and faculty or $15 for general admission and can be purchased at the A-State Central Box Office, 217 Olympic Drive; by phone at 970-972-2781 or online at www.astate.edu/tickets. A-State students will be admitted free with a student I.D. at the door.
The Gulley family reunion is set for Sept. 30 at the Lake Frierson State Park pavilion beginning at 11 a.m. Attendees are requested to bring a dish for a potluck lunch to be served at noon. They are also asked to bring an item to be included in a gift drawing to be held at the event. The park is located at 7904 Arkansas 141, near Jonesboro. For additional information, contact June Gulley at 870-926-3247.
Clay Walker will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the EACC Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Drive in Forrest City. Single tickets are $44 and can be purchased online at www.eacc.edu, by phone at 870-633-4480, extension 352, or in person at the Fine Arts Center ticket office. Ticket office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, and two hours prior to performances.
