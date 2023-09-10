Nominations for the KLEK inaugural Kwanzaa CommUNITY Awards are open and being accepted online at www.klekfm.org through the end of September. The public will vote on the nominees from Oct. 1-30. Eight awards, one for each of the seven principles of Kwanzaa and the Qubilah Jones Bee Intentional Community Service Award will be presented Dec. 16.
Hemingway in Comics, a special exhibit featuring the likeness of Ernest Hemingway is on display through Oct. 20 at the Arkansas State University Museum, 320 University Loop in Jonesboro. The exhibit is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
Homecoming at Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 3109 Arkansas 25 in Eaton will begin today with morning service at 11 a.m. featuring speaker Aaron Winfrey. Fellowship will follow the service. A revival is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Guest speakers will be Vance Penn on Monday, Jimmy Wisdom on Tuesday and Chuck Fitzgerald on Wednesday. Everyone is invited to attend.
A First Responders’ Appreciation Breakfast will be hosted by NEA Baptist Healthcare from 7 to 9 a.m. Monday with a complimentary breakfast served in the Conference Center, just inside the east entrance on the medical campus, to all first responders in the region.
A 9/11 Remembrance event is planned at the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pocahontas. Members of the community are invited to join recruits at the flag poles in front of the BRTC administration building at 7:30 a.m. Monday for a moment of silence.
An NEA First Responder Hero Day recognition ceremony and luncheon for Northeast Arkansas first responders and their families, hosted by Servpro of Jonesboro, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Judd Hill Farmer’s Market, 3350 Aggie Road in Jonesboro. A Public Service Hero award will be presented to a member of each first responder category. A full schedule of events is available on the Servpro of Jonesboro Facebook page.
U.S. flags will be displayed during daylight hours at many Jonesboro area businesses and offices Monday in recognition of Patriot Day as part of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club’s service project, which provides the flags and flag brackets for a $40 per year fee. Flags are displayed at least 10 times a year. For additional information contact Flag Committee Chairman Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
“Know What’s Below-Call Before You Dig” will be the topic of the Greene County Master Gardeners’ free Brown Bag Lunch program set for noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive. Ed Powell with the Arkansas 811 safety program will be the presenter. Members of the public are invited to drop in and bring their lunch.
A DIY craft project, Creature Terrariums, for fourth to sixth graders will be hosted by the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Tweens will create a terrarium-in-a-jar with dried plants, pebbles and fuzzy pom-pom creatures. All supplies will be provided.
A DIY craft project for seventh-12th graders will be hosted by the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Teens will decorate their own jackets or bags by adding custom felt “pin-on” patches and recycled paper buttons. All supplies will be provided.
The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Foundation Golf Tournament is set for Thursday at the Paragould Country Club, 3300 Pruetts Chapel Road. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., the morning flight begins at 8, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the afternoon will begin at 1. Registration is $600 per four-person team. For more information, contact the Foundation at 870-239-7077 or at www.myammc.org/golf-classic.
Moving the Mountain, a faith-based initiative to address substance misuse prevention and stigma through faith communities in Northeast Arkansas is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, 3414 One Place in Jonesboro. Sign-in will begin at 8:30. The keynote speaker will be Earl Greene, an educator and pastor from Children’s Institute in Rochester, N.Y. The event is hosted by Research Solutions Inc. Registration is free and can be completed at bit.ly/3qRN KIj. Lunch will be provided for all participants.
An artist’s talk by Lana Stephens will be hosted at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Bradbury Art Museum in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro. Stephens, who is based in Washington state, is one of seven artists included in the exhibition Sweet Dreams which is currently open at the museum.
Registration for the Craighead County Master Gardener program is now open and must be completed by Friday. Online classes are scheduled to begin Oct. 2 and must be completed by Dec. 8. The cost for the class is $125. Applications are available online at the U of A Cooperative Extension website, www.uaex.uada.edu, or at the Craighead County Cooperative Extension Office, 611 E. Washington Ave., in Jonesboro, 870-933-4565.
The Jonesboro High School class of 1973 50-year reunion will be held Oct. 13-14. Class members interested in attending should respond by Friday for details of the activities planned or to confirm attendance, by calling Kenny Gibson at 870-897-0333.
The annual Maynard Pioneer Days are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Friday’s activities will feature a 5 p.m. chicken ‘n’ dumplings or hamburger plate dinner; a baked goods contest, an auction and presentation of the Pioneer Prince and Princess winners. Live music, featuring Cory Jackson, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday’s events begin with a parade starting at 10 a.m. The day will include political speakers, craft vendors, children’s activities, an auto show ‘n’ shine and concessions. Visits to the Pioneer Cabin and Museum and blacksmithing demonstrations will be available throughout the day. Dixon Street will provide live music.
Newport’s annual Depot Days will be held Friday and Saturday. The Conductor’s Reception will feature the Legendary Pacers and will begin at 6 p.m. Friday. The music will begin at 6:30 p.m. For Conductor’s Reception tickets, email director@newportarchamber.org or call 870-523-3618. On Saturday, music will begin at 1 p.m. with Crutchfield, a contemporary Christian group. Others to perform include The ShotGunBillys, Memphissippi Sounds, Kish & Pamela, The Big Dam Horns and Chapel Hart. For festival details, visit www.depotdays.org.
A Centennial Day of Service hosted by Lake Frierson State Park will be 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the park, 7904 Arkansas 141 in Jonesboro. Volunteer activities will include the construction of a new pollinator garden in the day-use area and trail, highway litter and shoreline litter pickup. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. For shoreline pickup, kayak space is limited. Registration for shoreline pickup is required by Friday. To register, contact the park at 870-932-2615.
A free ACT practice test will be offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday by the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. Students will need to bring a pencil and calculator and should register by calling 870-206-9984.
The 33rd Maynard Alumni and Friends reunion is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday in the Maynard High School Cafeteria. Membership to the group is $15 and includes the meal. Guests to the event will admitted for $10 each. Membership checks, payable to Maynard Alumni and Friends, should be mailed to 74 Campus Drive, Maynard 72444. Payment may also be made at the door. For additional information contact Ligie Waddell, Jr. at 870-647-2188 or 870-378-0163; Kay Davis Inness at 870-202-5369 or 870-219-9762; Lyda Milam Davidson at 870-647-2153 or 870-378-6932; or Tara Cates Young at 870-758-0775.
A Genealogical Escape Room: Bubble Wrap will be the presentation of the Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas at its regular monthly meeting at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Round Room at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. In advance of the meeting, participants, both members and the public, are invited to attempt to solve a puzzle about the families of the inventors by using genealogy sources. Puzzle questions are available on the Society website, www.gscca.net/BubbleWrap.htm. Answers to the questions, as well as the genealogy sources and methods used, will be presented at the meeting. Attendees are not required to work on or complete the puzzle.
The Buzz on Fall, a fall garden seminar hosted by the Greene County Master Gardeners will be 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive. the preregistration deadline is Friday and may be made at the Greene County Extension Office, 4312 Fairview Road in Paragould, by calling 870-236-692, emailing greene-paragould@uada.edu, or online at bit.ly/3P3mn6e. A $25 registration fee, including lunch and snacks, will be collected at the door. Registration is limited to 100 attendees. Those who cannot attend after preregistering should notify the extension office. For more detailed information, visit bit.ly/44JoWQw.
The musical group CAIN will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Central Baptist Church, 3707 Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro. Every concert on the tour has a designated color. Red is the color for the Jonesboro event. General admission tickets are $29 with a variety of VIP packages and add-ons available online at www.itickets.com/register/new/473774.
”The Music Man” will be presented by the Foundation of Arts at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave. in Jonesboro at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 25, and 2 p.m. Sept 24. Doors will open one hour before the show. Tickets are $18-$21 for adults; $18-$20 for children ages 3 to 12 and$17-$18.50 for seniors 65 years old or older, military personnel and Arkansas State University students. The Sept. 25 performance will be a pay-what-you-can event. Tickets are available at the Forum Theater Box Office, online at www.foa jonesboro.org, or by phone at 870-935-2726. During the Sept. 23-25 performances, a free interactive “Instrument Petting Zoo” exhibit and photo op will be available before the show and during intermission in the Forum Theater lobby and mezzanine.
A seminar on understanding credit reports and scores, LLCs and wills, hosted by Fisher Street United Methodist Church, will be 10-11 a.m. Sept. 23. A free breakfast will be provided. To register for the seminar or additional information, contact the Rev. Dr. Charles Coleman at 870-931-3178 or by email at crcjab@sbcglobal.net.
A September singing featuring the Flat Land Gospel Band will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at Pleasant Ridge Community Church, eight miles northeast of Poughkeepsie. A time of fellowship will follow. For more information call Jim Pagan, pastor, at 870-528-4909. All are welcome to attend.
Trial by Jury will be presented at Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23, at the park. There is a $25 registration fee to attend. Participants will join park staff and become the judge, a jury member, lawyer or the accused, as interpreters bring a court case from Powhatan’s history to life. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, contact powhatan @arkansas.com or call 870-878-6765.
