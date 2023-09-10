Nominations for the KLEK inaugural Kwanzaa CommUNITY Awards are open and being accepted online at www.klekfm.org through the end of September. The public will vote on the nominees from Oct. 1-30. Eight awards, one for each of the seven principles of Kwanzaa and the Qubilah Jones Bee Intentional Community Service Award will be presented Dec. 16.

Hemingway in Comics, a special exhibit featuring the likeness of Ernest Hemingway is on display through Oct. 20 at the Arkansas State University Museum, 320 University Loop in Jonesboro. The exhibit is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.