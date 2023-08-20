An exhibition of art by members of the Northeast Arkansas Visual Arts League is on display at Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. through the month of August. Library hours are 1-5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays.
Registration for the Craighead County Master Gardener program is now open and must be completed by Sept. 15. Online classes are scheduled to begin Oct. 2 and must be completed by Dec. 8. The cost for the class is $125. Applications are available online at the U of A Cooperative Extension website, www.uaex.uada.edu, or at the Craighead County Cooperative Extension Office, 611 E. Washington Ave., in Jonesboro, 870-933-4565.
A series of gospel meetings hosted by Cave City Church of Christ, 217 N. Main St., will conclude today. Services will include guest speaker David Lipe. Meetings will be at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The Genealogy Society of Craighead County Association will meet at 2 p.m. today in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak St. The program will introduce a new book, “A Mistaken Issue, The Four Mile Law,” on the history of the founding of the Jonesboro Missionary Baptist Association in 1898. The meeting and presentation are open to the public.
Cliff Preston will perform at 6 p.m. today at Nettleton Baptist Church, 7001 E. Johnson Ave., in Jonesboro. The concert is free with donations accepted at the door.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the expansion of the St. Bernards Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the St. Bernards Medical Center Community Room, 225 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro. Refreshments will be served. For more info, call 870-207-7302.
Transit Terrain and Other Spatial Narratives, the artwork of Mary Ann Strandell, is on exhibit through Aug. 30 at the Arkansas State University Bradbury Art Museum in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free.
A Slime Lab for students in the fourth to sixth grade will be hosted by the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Round Room. The library will furnish all the supplies.
Quiz About the Biz hosted by the American Advertising Federation of Northeast Arkansas will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Brickhouse Bar and Grill, 218 S. Main St. in Jonesboro. Five-member teams will test their knowledge of logos, jingles, slogans, viral trends, and advertising history. Team registration is $60 including game participation, tacos, and appetizers. Individuals may also register for $12 and be assigned to a team. Registration is available online at buff.ly/3Knx428. Seating is limited, so early registration is advised.
The Democratic Party of Craighead County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Legends Barbecue and Smokehouse, 1025 W. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro. Meeting is free and open to the public.
The Craighead County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lazzari Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. The special guest speaker will be Judge Tommy Fowler. Everyone is invited to attend this open meeting.
A free creative writing workshop for students in seventh-12th grades will be presented by the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Round Room.
The Black River Technical College Board of Trustees will hold quarterly committee meetings at 2 p.m. Thursday in the president’s boardroom on the BRTC Pocahontas campus. No action will be taken at the meeting.
A program about becoming a Master Gardner will be presented by Nan Snider at The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Light refreshments will be provided and there will be door prizes.
A Teen Home Cafe Cooking Class hosted by the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Round Room. Participants will learn how to make, decorate and serve their own sweet treats and brush up on their barista skills. The class is for seventh to 12th graders and all supplies will be provided.
Auditions for the musical “Freaky Friday” are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at the Foundation of Arts’ Art Center, 328 S. Main St. in Jonesboro. Auditioners only need to attend one session. They should arrive at the stated time and be prepared to stay for at least one hour. To audition, the artistic crew will teach a song and choreography and may have individuals read lines from the show. All materials will be provided.
A presentation on iconography and history of gravestones will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, 407 Union St. The event is free and open to the public. Activities will culminate with a tour of the Jonesboro City Cemetery to illustrate the main points of the presentation. Preregistration is encouraged and can be completed by contacting Dr. Gregory Hansen at 870-972-3043 or ghansen@astate.edu. If space is available, walk-in registrations will be accepted.
Aviator Expo: Meet the Athletes, hosted by Arkansas State University-Newport, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, at the ASUN Center for the Arts, 7648 Victory Blvd. in Newport. The free event will feature food, music by Vikki McGee and Sonny Campbell and a chance to meet the athletes who make up ASU-Newport’s first-ever softball and men’s basketball teams. Prize drawings will include basketballs and softballs signed by the inaugural teams.
Operation Coat Drive hosted by Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro will be Aug. 28 -Sept. 8. Coats for Craighead County kids can be donated at the following schools in Jonesboro, the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center, 618 W. Nettleton Ave.; Jonesboro Health and Wellness magnet school, 1001 Rosemond Ave.; Jonesboro Visual and Performing Arts magnet school, 1804 Hillcrest Drive; Nettleton Steam Elementary, 2219 Thorn St.; Nettleton Steam Intermediate, 3801 Vera St.; and Fox Meadow Elementary, 2305 Fox Meadow Lane.
or at the JA tailgate location in Tailgate City at Centennial Bank Stadium on the Arkansas State University before the Sept. 9 game between the A-State Red Wolves and the University of Memphis Tigers.
Country star Lorrie Morgan will perform at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 31, in Riceland Hall at the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus. All seating is reserved. Tickets are $40 and $50, and available at the Central Box Office in the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, by calling 870-972-2781 or toll-free 888-278-3267, or online at astate.edu/tickets.
The Spring River Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 1, at Thunderbird Center, 62 N. Lakeshore Drive in Cherokee Village. Dr. Josh Spinler will present a program on the San Andrea Fault: Hollywood’s Natural Playground. The presentation is free and open to the public.
